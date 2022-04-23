In a big political scoop, Republic TV has learned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to share a stage with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai tomorrow. PM Modi will be attending the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award function in Mumbai on Sunday, April 24 at the Shanmukhanand Hall, Matunga.

PM Modi's visit to the state comes at a significant time and against the backdrop of the ongoing loudspeaker row, the MNS' Hanuman-Chalisa ultimatum, and the high-voltage drama witnessed outside Independent MP Navneet Rana's residence today. On Saturday, Shiv Sena workers staged a massive demonstration in front of Rana's house in response to her announcement of reciting Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband, MLA Ravi Rana outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'.

Instead of dispersing the mob gathered outside the Rana residence with an ambulance for the couple, the Mumbai Police arrested Navneet and Ravi Rana based on a complaint filed under Section 153A of the IPC by Shiv Sainiks.

'Shiv Sena don't want PM's visit to be successful: Ravi Rana

Interestingly, one of the reasons that Navneet and Ravi Rana called off their 'Matoshree drive' was keeping the security situation ahead of the PM's visit in mind. Given the sensitivity of the situation, the duo had decided to fly back to Amravati even as Sena workers gheraoed the residence. However, the Mumbai Police was sent to their home to arrest them.

Prior to his arrest, in a phone call with Republic TV, Ravi Rana had discussed how the chaos was being created by the ruling Shiv Sena because they did want Prime Minister Modi's visit to be successful.

"There is no law and order situation in Maharashtra. The environment in Maharashtra is very similar to that in West Bengal. I will meet the Prime Minister of India and tell them to pay attention to Maharashtra. Shiv Sainiks are creating chaos on the instructions of CM Uddhav Thackeray. They do not want PM's Mumbai visit to be successful," he alleged.

Meanwhile, the BJP has extended its open support to the MP-MLA couple and is expected to visit them at the Khar Police station soon. Contending that the arrest is 'illegal', the duo has decided to not apply for bail. They will be produced before the Bandra Holiday Court tomorrow.