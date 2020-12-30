PM Modi To Visit Poll-bound West Bengal On Netaji Bose's Birth Anniversary: Sources

As per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit West Bengal on January 23, which is celebrated as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary. Earlier in December, the Centre constituted a high-level committee to commemorate Bose's 125th birth anniversary as a mark of his stellar contribution to India's freedom struggle. Headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the committee also includes experts, historians, authors, family members of Bose as well as eminent persons associated with Azad Hind Fauj.

This panel will decide on the activities for the one-year commemoration starting January 23, 2021. Since assuming power at the Centre in 2014, the Modi government has taken several initiatives towards preserving Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy such as setting up a museum at Red Fort and declassification of files related to him and making them accessible to the public. In 2018, three islands in Andaman and Nicobar- the Ross Island, the Neil Island and the Havelock Island were renamed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep.

Context of West Bengal elections

PM Modi's expected visit to West Bengal assumes significance ahead of the state Assembly elections due in April-May 2021. BJP is looking to make major inroads in the WB polls buoyed by its win in 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda have exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats in the WB polls.

Former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari's induction into the party is being perceived as a big blow for TMC. The Adhikari family is believed to have an influence in at least 50 Assembly constituencies. Apart from Adhikari, former MLAs Silbhadra Dutta, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity and TMC MP Sunil Mondal joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore on December 19.

