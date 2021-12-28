PM Modi To Visit Punjab On January 5, First Visit Ahead Of Upcoming Polls

Ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the poll-bound state on January 5. PM Modi will visit the state to lay the foundation stone of the PGI satellite centre at Ferozepur. This will be the PM’s first visit to Punjab ahead of the Punjab polls and after the repeal of farm laws.

PM Modi last visited the state back in 2020, before the break out of the protests against the farm laws. Earlier on December 11, the farmers announced the disbursing of the protest from borders after PM Modi announced the repeal of the three laws. Following this, the PM will now visit the state ahead of the upcoming polls. PM Modi will arrive in the state on January 5 to inaugurate the PGI satellite centre, which is a Rs 450 crore project.

The PM’s visit is being viewed as a crucial one for the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2022 polls. The party is in plans to gather a maximum crowd at the inauguration centre to attend the PM’s address. PM Modi will also meet party leaders here ahead of the upcoming polls.

BJP avers 'CM face to be decided after results'

BJP on Monday asserted that the CM face of its alliance comprising Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) will be decided only after the election results. Speaking to the media, BJP's Punjab polls in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat explained that BJP does not have a tradition of announcing a CM candidate in states where it hasn't won before. To buttress his point, he cited the example of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra where Yogi Adityanath, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Devendra Fadnavis were not declared the CM candidates.

Earlier, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and SAD (S) chief Sukhdev Dhindsa met BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. Speaking after the meeting, Shekhawat reiterated that his party, Punjab Lok Congress and SAD(S) will contest the state polls together. Moreover, he revealed that a committee will be formed to finalise the seat-sharing issues and also added that a joint manifesto will be unveiled in the near future.

Image: PTI