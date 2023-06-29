Last Updated:

PM Modi To Visit Shahdol In Madhya Pradesh On July 1

PM Narendra Modi was earlier scheduled to visit Shahdol on June 27 for these events, but his visit was postponed in view of heavy rainfall warning.

Press Trust Of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh on July 1 to take part in various programmes, including the culmination of 'Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra' and launch the National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission, a BJP functionary said.

He is also scheduled to kickstart distribution of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards, said Vishnu Dutt Sharma, MP unit president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

PM Modi, however, visited Bhopal that day, where he physically and virtually flagged off five Vande Bharat trains, and also addressed BJP workers.

The prime minister's visit to Shahdol would be his second visit to the state this week.

Elaborate arrangements are being made to welcome PM Modi in Shahdol, Sharma added.

