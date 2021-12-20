PM Modi To Visit UP's Prayagraj On Dec 21; To Distribute ₹1,000 Crore To Women Of SHGs

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been actively leading BJP's campaign in the state, playing a proactive role on the political front. As a part of his multiple visits to the poll-bound state, PM Modi will visit Prayagraj on December 21 to participate in a gathering of women employed with the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will also transfer ₹1,000 crore to women of self-help groups (SHGs), benefiting around 6 lakh women across the state. Furthermore, he is also said to lay the foundation stones of more than 200 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units on the same day.

Notably, over 2 lakh women are expected to be present at the gathering including several social health activists, Anganwadi workers, female employees and others. Discussions concerning the wages of Asha, Auxillary Nurse Midwife, and Anganwadi workers could also be held on the day.

PM Modi, who will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is also likely to speak on the beneficiary schemes introduced by the BJP government for women empowerment in the state.

As per the tentative details of the Prime Minister's visit to Prayagraj, he will be in the city for around 2 hours, after which he will depart on the same day. In view of the Prime Minister's visit, preparations are in full swing, and arrangements for lodging and food have also been made for the female members of the SHGs and the beneficiaries who would be present during the Prime Minister's address.

PM Modi embarks on BJP's poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has already visited Uttar Pradesh six times in the past month, is looking forward to visiting the state four more times in December, ahead of the elections.

Earlier on December 18, he laid the foundation stone of the ambitious Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur and now is all set for his another visit on December 21 to Prayagraj. Apart from that, he is also likely to visit Varanasi on December 23 and later Kanpur on December 28.

