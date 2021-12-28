PM Modi Trains Guns At SP, Asks 'will They Not Claim Credit For Crores Of Black Money?'

Flagging off the Kanpur Metro on Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an unsparing attack at the Samajwadi Party (SP) questioning why they were shying away from taking credit for the Rs 193 crores black money that was nabbed from their perfume manufacturer in the city. Taking a sarcastic jibe at the Samajwadi Party's perfume campaign, which was launched by party chief Akhilesh Yadav 'to end hatred' in 2022, PM Modi said that UP was riddled with a 'scent of corruption' before CM Yogi Adityanath's term.

"In the last few days, boxes full of cash and notes (were found), now will they come out to say say 'we did this too?' People of Kanpur understand business so well. Before 2017, there was a perfume of corruption spread all over Uttar Pradesh by them, that has been revealed once again. But, they will have locks on their mouths, no one is coming forward to claim credit for that. The mountain of cash which the entire nation saw, is their only achievement and their reality."

Piyush Jain, promoter of Odochem Industries (SP's perfume manufacturer) was arrested by the DGGI on Sunday on charges of tax evasion. Several I-T raids led to a recovery of over Rs 193 crores of cash, 25kg gold and 250kg silver from his properties. Meanwhile, SP has claimed that his party is not associated with the concerned person. Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday lashed out at BJP for attempting to 'link Piyush Jain with SP' and said that Jain's call records would show contact details of 'BJP leaders and Ministers'.

SP's credit war with BJP

In the run-up to the 2022 UP Elections, the SP has been claiming credit for several projects and development works that are being inaugurated by the BJP. The matter started with the historic Kashi Vishwanath Corridor which Akhilesh Yadav claimed had been initiated under his tenure. Thereafter, the party also claimed credit for the Saryu Canal Project along with the Kushinagar International Airport, Purvanchal Expressway, Ganga Expressway at Shahjahanpur, which they said were 'envisioned' under Yadav's tenure. Now in the latest face-off, SP has 'dedicted' the Kanpur Metro project flagged by PM Modi saying that its foundation stone event was attened by then-CM Akhilesh Yadav.

For the 2022 polls, BJP is fighting under the leadership of its incumbent CM. Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has hinted at allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, SP has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal, Rajbhar's SBSP and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. RLD is also likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls in this alliance.