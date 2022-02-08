PM Modi Unsparing On Congress Over 'federalism Lectures'; Mentions Ex-CMs Ousted By Party

Speaking at the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the problematic leadership in Congress and lashed out at the Sonia Gandhi-led party for delivering lectures on federalism. PM Modi noted that when Congress was in power at the centre for decades, several chief ministers were removed over 'petty issues'. The Prime Minister went on to name Congress' Chief Ministers from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and underscored that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doesn’t work with such a narrow mindset.

One of the former CMs that PM mentioned in his speech to Rajya Sabha was ex-Andhra Pradesh CM T Anjaiah who was ousted because then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s son, Rajiv Gandhi did not like the arrangements at the airport. PM Modi said, “Have we forgotten those days when CMs would be ousted owing to small incidents at the airport? Many leaders of this House know very well what happened with former Andhra Pradesh CM T Anjaiah Ji. He was ousted because the PM's son didn't like the arrangements at the airport. This had hurt the sentiments of crores of people of Andhra Pradesh.”

He went on to name Karnataka’s popular Chief Minister Veerendra Patil, who, according to PM Modi, was 'humiliated' and sacked from his post when he was ill. The Prime Minister underscored that “We do not see a conflict between national targets and regional aspirations. We maintain that we must address regional aspirations with the utmost respect and resolve issues. India will progress when we address regional aspirations keeping in mind development. When states progress, the country prospers.”

PM Modi Tells RS He 'faced Vilification' As Gujarat CM

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also claimed that he “faced vilification” by the Congress government when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat but his refrain was the development of the state. While replying to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister recalled his experience as Gujarat CM when his refrain was that the state should continue to work for India’s development. He was Gujarat CM from 2001 to 2014 before becoming the Prime Minister of India.

“I faced vilification by Congress government as CM, but my refrain was Gujarat should continue to work for nation's development,” said PM Modi.

Image: ANI