PM Modi Unsparing On Oppn In Meerut; Takes Jibe At Mulayam Singh's 'Ladko Se Galti' Remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, aimed to deliver international sports facilities to the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure, the university is being constructed at a cost of Rs 700 crores. Addressing the public gathered to witness to ceremony, PM Modi said every year, more than 1000 girls and boys will graduate from the university.

Hailing the recent reforms introduced in the country, PM Modi said the BJP government has provided equipment, weapons training opportunities, international exposure, transparency in selection to sportspersons. Referring to India's recent spectacular display at international events including Tokyo Olympics, he added that sports are now connected with the career of Indian youth as their talent is being recognised and respected by the government today.

"History was created in the Olympics and Paralympics this year. The whole country would agree that India is now ahead in sports. Youth from small villages are representing the country as sports clusters are being developed nationally. Stadiums that were once only available in big cities are now reaching close to the villages. This University will work as a nursery for the sports ecosystem. Meerut will make local sports talent global. ," he said.

Noting that the sports equipment industry is worth hundreds of crores, PM Modi said India needs to become self-reliant in manufacturing these supplies.

PM Modi's 'Ladko se Galti' jibe at Mulayam Singh

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, who 'stalled' the development of youth by depriving them of sports facilities, PM said, "the previous governments were involved in their own games. "Earlier, only criminals and mafias used to play tournaments and illegal land grabbing use to take place. People were compelled to leave their homes. But now the Yogi Adityanath government is playing 'Jail Jail' with the criminals," said the Prime Minister. "Our daughters who were afraid to leave their homes after evening are now winning medals for the country," he added.

Launching a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, PM Modi said, the Yogi government also punishes boys when they make mistakes, instead of covering up the crimes. "While we encourage youth to perform better, we should also punish them for their mistakes. We should not say, ladko se galti ho jati hai (boys make mistakes)."

The Prime Minister was referring to the former UP Chief Minister's controversial remark where he had defended young men accused of rape by saying, 'boys make mistakes. They cannot be given capital punishment for rape.' Yadav's shocking remarks, made in 2014, had sparked outrage among people and politicians.

Image: ANI/PTI