PM Modi Unveils 29 Development Projects Worth Rs 12,000 Crore In Varanasi

The PM Modi launched the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction-Son Nagar railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor.

Press Trust Of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled 29 development projects worth Rs 12,100 crores in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency.

Arriving here from Gorakhpur, the prime minister launched the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction-Son Nagar railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor.

Built at a cost of more than Rs 6,760 crore, the new line will facilitate faster and more efficient movement of goods.

He also laid the foundation stones or inaugurated several other projects for Varanasi and adjoining districts.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present during the programme.

Earlier in Gorakhpur, the prime minister attended the centenary celebrations of Gita Press and launched two Vande Bharat Express trains.

