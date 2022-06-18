PM Modi Outlines Development Schemes For Women; 'their Empowerment 'imperative' For India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan in Vadodara and laid the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth Rs 21,000 crores in the city to enhance the ease of living for the people. Addressing the event, PM Modi asserted that this day is dedicated to the mothers. He added that in the morning, he took the blessings of his mother, then took the blessings of Goddess Kali, and just now, witnessed the immense form of 'mother shakti' here in Vadodra.

PM Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, met his mother Heeraben Modi on June 18 and sought her blessings on her 100th birthday. Later in the day, he inaugurated redeveloped Kalika Mata Temple in Pavagadh Hill.

'Women empowerment important for India's development: PM Modi

Prime Minister further informed that the projects inaugurated in the city are going to bolster the commitment of Gujarat to India's development and most of these projects are related to the health, nutrition and empowerment of our sisters and daughters. He further stated that women and their empowerment are equally important for the rapid development of 21st century India. Today, India is making plans and taking decisions keeping in mind the needs and aspirations of women, he added.

"Our double-engine government has empowered women in the last 8 years. Their empowerment is imperative for India's development. At present, from Army to the mines, policies are being made keeping women's welfare in mind. We have made many new schemes keeping in mind every stage of the life cycle of women. The priorities of our government is to make the life of women easier, reduce the difficulties in their lives, and give them more opportunities to move forward", said PM Modi.

Recalling the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi stated that Vadodara is a convenient city for the celebration of Mother Shakti. "When I was contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time in my life in 2014, I received the blessings of both Vadodra's Navnath and Kashi Vishwanath for the responsibility of serving the nation. What could be more fortunate than this?"

He further lauded the women of Gujarat and said that the month of September will be celebrated as Nutrition month in the country as the sisters here are helping the government and playing a major role in this campaign. "Gujarat is one of the states in the country where 50% reservation in Panchayati Raj Institutions is for women. We started Mission Mangalam when we were celebrating Golden Jubilee in Gujarat to empower rural sisters financially," said PM Modi.

PM Modi meets mother Heeraben on her 100th birthday

PM Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar on Saturday as she celebrated her 100th birthday. PM arrived at his mother's residence early in the morning and sought her blessings. In the photos shared on Twitter, PM Modi was seen sitting on the floor next to his mother and performing pooja with her. PM Modi adorned Hiraba with a garland of roses and a shawl. He then washed his mother's feet, performed aarti, and gave her prasad. PM Modi had a chat with his mother before leaving the residence for other engagements. The meeting lasted for less than half an hour.

Took blessings of my mother today as she enters her 100th year... pic.twitter.com/lTEVGcyzdX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022

Writing a heartfelt blog for his mother Heeraben Modi on her 100th birthday, PM Modi said that his mother inspired him to have a strong resolve and focus on the welfare of the poor. PM Modi also recalled an incident when he visited his mother after it was decided that he would be Gujarat's Chief Minister and said that his mother told him "never take a bribe". Adding further, he said that his mother always says " keep working for the poor" whenever he speaks to her over the phone.

(Image: @BJP4India-Twitter)