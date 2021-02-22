PM Modi Unveils Projects In Assam; Slams Congress For 'step-motherly' Treatment To State

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a host of development projects on his third visit to the state in a short period on Monday.

PM Modi dedicated to the nation important projects of the oil and gas sector at an event in Dhemaji's Silapathar. The projects include the INDMAX Unit at Indian Oil’s Bongaigaon Refinery, Oil India Limited's Secondary Tank Farm at Madhuban, Dibrugarh, and a Gas Compressor Station at Hebeda Village, Makum, Tinsukia.

Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of various projects in Silapathar, Dhemaji pic.twitter.com/ooWMf1RATB — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

Addressing a rally in Silapathar, PM Modi said that the Centre and Assam government are working together for the balanced development of the North East.

"Despite the State having great potential, former governments adopted step-motherly approach treatment by overlooking development in various sectors including health, education, and industry," he said.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Rs 44.98 crore Dhemaji Engineering College and laid the foundation stone for Rs 54.71 crore Sualkuchi Engineering College.

“These projects will usher in an era of energy security and prosperity, and open bright avenues of opportunity for local youth. They are in line with the Prime Minister's vision of Purvodaya to drive Eastern India's socio-economic growth,” PM's office said in a statement.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan were also present on the occasion.

PM Modi to visit West Bengal next

PM Modi said that he will visit Assam and other poll-bound states as many times as possible before elections, likely in the first week of March. He will also visit West Bengal today, as part of a 'significant outreach' ahead of the key polls. In Bengal, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar, and flag off the first service on this stretch.

This 4.1 km extension has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 464 crore, fully funded by the Central Government. It will decongest road traffic and improve urban mobility. This extension will ease out access to the two Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar for lakhs of tourists and devotees. The two newly built stations namely Baranagar and Dakshineswar have modern passenger amenities and are also aesthetically designed and decorated with murals, photographs, sculptures, and idols.

