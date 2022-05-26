PM Modi Unveils Projects Worth Rs 31,000 Cr In Tamil Nadu, Highlights Importance Of Infra

In his maiden visit to Chennai post the Tamil Nadu assembly elections in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the plaque and laid the foundation stone of development works worth over Rs. 31,000 crore. The leader made the announcement while sharing the stage with Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The projects include the four-way Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, a four-lane double-decker elevated road connecting Chennai port to Maduravoyal, a four-lane Naralur to Dharmapuri section of NH-44 and a multi-nodal logistic park in Chennai.

Starting his speech with 'Vanakkam', PM Modi highlighted how it was always a pleasure to be in Tamil Nadu. Addressing a crowd of hundreds, "This is a special land... the people, culture and language of the state are outstanding. Friends, in every field someone or the other is always excelling. Just recently, I hosted the Deaflympics contingent at my residence. You would be aware, that this time it was India's best performance in the tournament. Out of the 16 medals, we have won, the youngsters from Tamil Nadu got six. This is the best contribution to the team."

It is always special to be in Tamil Nadu. Speaking at launch of development initiatives in Chennai. https://t.co/YFQoEiySIj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2022

PM Modi lauds Tamil language and culture

PM Modi also took a moment to laud the Tamil language and culture. "The Tamil language is eternal, and the Tamil culture is global. From Chennai to Canada, from Mauthrai to Malaysia, from Namakkal to New York, from Selum to South Africa, the occasion of Pongal and Puthandu are celebrated with great fervour."

— Republic (@republic) May 26, 2022

Having said that, he went on to outline how the gathering was to celebrate yet another chapter of development in Tamil Nadu. "Projects worth over Rs 31,000 crore have either been inaugurated or their foundation stones have been laid.

We just saw, the details of the projects, but I would like to make a few points," PM Modi said, adding that the development and modernisation are being done keeping in mind the future generations.

— Republic (@republic) May 26, 2022

He further said, "Friends I would like to congratulate all those who will be getting houses under the Light House Project under the PM Awas Yojana. This has been a very satisfying project for us. We had started a global challenge to get the best practices involved in making homes that are affordable, durable and environment-friendly. In record time, the first such lighthouse project was realised, and I am glad that it was in Chennai."

"With the inauguration of the natural gas pipeline, from Tiruvallur to Bengaluru, Annanur to Chengalpattu, there will be easy gas availability for people of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka," he added.

'Top-quality infra imperative for prosperous future'

Talking about the multi-nodal logistic park, PM Modi said that the government was committed to developing such projects in the future as well. "These multi-nodal logistic parks will be a paradigm shift in the frayed ecosystem of our country. Each of these projects across various sectors will boost job creation and our resolve for Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

"Each of you wants a glorious future for your children, and among the most important pre-condition for that is top-quality infrastructure. History has taught us that those nations which gave topmost importance to infrastructure made the transition from developing to developed countries. The Government of India is fully focussed on building infrastructure that is top quality and sustainable. A few years ago, infrastructure referred to roads, power and water. Today, we are working to expand India’s gas pipeline network. Work is happening on i-ways. It is our vision to take high-speed internet to every village," PM said.

— Republic (@republic) May 26, 2022

'India has spoken strongly about financial assistance to Sri Lanka'

PM Modi also took a moment to talk about the crisis Sri Lanka is presently embroiled in. "Sri Lanka is passing through difficult times and I am sure you are concerned with the development of there. Sri Lanka is a close friend and neighbour to India...India is providing all possible support to the country. Financial, fuel, food medicines and other essential items are being provided." he said.