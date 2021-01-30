PM Modi Urges Parties Not To Disrupt House, Allow More Time For Parties With Less MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held an all-party meeting in which the prime minister asserted that smaller parties having fewer MPs in Parliament should get ample amount of time to present their views and issues pertaining to their states. He urged the bigger parties not to disrupt the session so as to allow smaller parties to have more time. Addressing media, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi apprised on the details of the all-party meeting while adding that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the meeting.

"During all-party meetings, smaller parties demanded that they should get an ample amount of time to put forth issues pertaining to their states, to which PM Modi said that the government agrees to it. He urged all the big parties including BJP not to disrupt the house as when the house is disrupted, most of the harm is done to small political parties as their time gets deducted. PM Modi said that everyone should appeal that the house should continue to function without disruption," Joshi said.

"Almost all parties participated in the meeting. Opposition parties have demanded a discussion on Farm laws and farmers issues. We agreed. In the end, the Prime Minister said that the offer which has been given by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on January 22 still stands and the government is ready for the discussion on all issues," Joshi said.

While talking further about the all-party meet, Joshi said that "In eleventh round of Centre-farmer negotiation, we had said that government is open for discussion. Agriculture Minister had said that he is just a phone call away. Whenever you give a call he is ready for discussion. It still stands good. This is what PM said."

The Agriculture Minister on January 22, after the 11 round of deliberations with the farmers, proposed to suspend the farm laws for one-and-a-half years and set up a joint committee to hold elaborate discussions the Acts.

The prime minister in today's all-party meeting said that India can make great contributions to the world in today's global scenario which will lead to the development and the poor will be benefited with that development, according to Joshi.

Joshi quoting the prime minister, said, "It is not a question of credit to the government but of the success of the nation. Everyone must make an effort together to make contributions. The government is ready for all discussions required for this."

