PM Modi Urges People To Vote In 'record Numbers' As Polling Begins In West Bengal, Assam

PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers took to Twitter and urged citizens to exercise franchise as polling begins in Bengal, Assam.

Astha Singh
PTI

As the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam began in the early morning of Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Minister took to Twitter and urged citizens to vote fearlessly for the development of the states. The polling in West Bengal will be held till 6:30 pm and in Assam, voting will take place till 6 pm. The election results will be declared on May 2, 2021.

PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi tweeted and requested the people of West Bengal to vote in record numbers.

In yet another tweet PM Modi urged youth to come forward and exercise their right to vote.

Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, "I appeal to the first phase voters of West Bengal to vote in greater numbers fearlessly to restore the pride of Bengal. One vote of yours will make Bengal's creation of the imagination of great men like Subhash Chandra Bose, Gurudev Tagore and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee".

In another tweet, he wrote, "Today, the first phase of polling is held in Assam. I appeal to all the brothers and sisters, especially the youth, to vote in large numbers to maintain peace, development and prosperity in the state. Your participation in this Mahaparva of democracy is the main pillar of the progress of Assam, so do vote".

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the people of West Bengal and Assam to vote in large numbers.

JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda, "Today is the first round of voting in the Bengal assembly elections. Your vote will write the future for you and your state. I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy, taking precautions related to Covid. Remember, first vote, then refreshment !".

In another tweet, JP Nadda tweeted in Hindi, "Today is the first phase of polling in the Assam assembly elections. I request all voters to participate in this holy festival of democracy in greater numbers and set a new voting record. Also, take care of wearing masks and social distancing".

Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also urged people to vote for good governance and a bright future of both poll-bound states West Bengal and Assam.

Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged the people of Assam to participate and exercise their right to vote.

(Image Credits: PTI)

