PM Modi Uses Couplet By Jigar Muradabadi As Veiled Attack On Rahul Gandhi

Taking an indirect dig at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his supporters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he saw the speeches of a few leaders, that were applauded by others and they said, "Yeh hui naa baat."



For them, PM Modi used a couplet by Indian Urdu poet Jigar Moradabadi which read, "Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain,wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain" He targeted the ecosystem that was created after Rahul Gandhi's speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the statement while addressing while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha.