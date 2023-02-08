PM Modi Uses Couplets Of Satirist Kaka Hathrasi, Poet Dushyant Kumar To Hit Out At Rahul, Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday read out couplets of Hindi satirist Kaka Hathrasi and poet Dushyant Kumar to target the Opposition, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in Lok Sabha.

Responding to a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the lower house of Parliament, Modi said the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts.

"But some people who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India's growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians," Modi said, targeting the Opposition.

He said Kaka Hathrasi had written something very interesting. "Aaga-peecha dekh kar, kyon hote gamgin, jaisi jiski bhavna, vaisa dikhe scene (why be sad looking here and there, one will view a scene according to one's perspective)." On another occasion, the prime minister quoted Dushyant Kumar, "Tumhaare paanv ke neeche koi zameen nahin, kamaal ye hai ki phir bhi tumhen yaqeen nahin (no ground under your feet, amazing that you still don't believe it)." The prime minister drew attention of the House to the decade before 2014 and said that the years between 2004 to 2014 were burdened with scams, and at the same time there were terror attacks taking place in various parts of the country.

This decade saw the decline of the Indian economy and the Indian voice grew very feeble on global fora. The era was marked by "mauke mein musibat" (adversity in opportunity).

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had led a blistering opposition attack in Lok Sabha over the Hindenburg report, claiming that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he climbed the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot eventually.