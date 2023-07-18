PM Modi Uses Lata Mangeshkar Song To Hit Out At Congress & Co, Sets Tone For 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi quoted a Lata Mangeshkar song to hit out at Congress and company on Tuesday at a time when opposition parties have gathered in Bengaluru to frantically stitch together an anti-BJP alliance with parties with diametrically opposing ideologies. The Prime Minister, speaking at the inauguration of an integrated terminal at the Veer Savarkar Airport in Port Blair, used poetry to slam the Opposition gathering calling it a show of unity to fulfill "selfish motives",

Taking a swipe at the Opposition’s huddle in Bengaluru, PM Modi recited lines from an Awadhi poem:

“Gayit Kuch Hai, Haal Kuch Hai, Label Kuch Hai Aur Maal Kuch Aur Hai”

(They sing something but their situation is something else, the label is something but the product is quite another). PM Modi said the lines exactly fit the opposition parties that have come together in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Modi said the development of the country does not matter to the opposition parties whose only agenda is the development of their families. He said the parties uniting against the saffron camp have only one motto -- Family First, Nation Nothing.

"Today, the people of the country have already decided to bring our government back in 2024. Even then, people who are responsible for the poor plight of India have set up their own shops. 24 ke liye 26 hone wale rajnaitik dal (26 parties uniting for 2024 polls) are singing a song in unison but the reality is some other song but the reality is something else. There is a guarantee of two products at their shop. One, they sell the poison of casteism. Two, they do limitless corruption.”

The Prime Minister said the opposition parties seek to take the country's democracy and Constitution hostage.

“Nafrat Hai, Ghotale Hai, Tushikaran Hai, Mann Kaale Hai, Parivaarvaad Ki Aag Dashako Se Desh Ke Hawale Hai…”

(There is hatred and there are scams. There is appeasement and their (Opposition) minds are black. They are sacrificing the country’s development for the sake of dynastic politics.)

PM Modi then went on to then quote lines from a Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1973 film Daag.

“Ek Chehre Par Kai Chehre Laga Lete Hain Log”

(On one face, people put many faces)

“At one time, there was a song which was very popular – ‘Ek chehre par kai chehre laga lete hain log’. When these people appear in front of the camera in a single frame, the first thought that comes in the minds of the country’s citizens on watching the scene is “corruption of many lakhs of crores.”