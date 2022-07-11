'PM Modi Violated Constitutional Norms': Owaisi Politicizes Unveiling Of National Emblem

Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the towering National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building, the Opposition highlighted that the 'Constitution separates powers of Parliament, Government & Judiciary', on Monday. Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, Member of Parliament and AIMIM supremo Asaddudin Owaisi said that as the Head of the Government, PM Modi 'should not have' unveiled the adaptation of the Lion Capital of Ashoka, and instead, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of the Parliament, Om Birla should have done it. The position 'isn't subordinate', the Parliamentarian from Hyderabad said.

'PM Modi violated all constitutional norms'

"@PMOIndia has violated all constitutional norms," he further wrote in the tweet. In the presence of Om Birla, PM Modi unveiled the bronze emblem with a total weight of 9,500 kg, 6.5 metres in height and 3.3 to 4.3 metres in diameter. It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building, and a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem.

The concept sketch and process of casting the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modelling and computer graphics to bronze casting and polishing.

Constitution separates powers of parliament, govt & judiciary. As head of govt, @PMOIndia shouldn’t have unveiled the national emblem atop new parliament building. Speaker of Lok Sabha represents LS which isn’t subordinate to govt. @PMOIndia has violated all constitutional norms pic.twitter.com/kiuZ9IXyiv — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 11, 2022

'National emblem will continue to inspire us': Om Birla

Before politics over who held the constitutional right to unveil the National Emblem began, Birla had shared a few images with PM Modi from the unveiling ceremony on Monday. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha while underlining that the new Parliament building will 'fulfill the aspirations of a new India', had said, "this National Emblem will continue to inspire us to keep the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India intact."

संसद के नए भवन के शीर्ष पर स्थापित राष्ट्रीय चिन्ह का माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने लोकार्पण किया। नया संसद भवन जहां नए भारत की आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करेगा वहीं यह राष्ट्रीय चिन्ह हमें भारत की एकता, अखंडता और संप्रभुता को अक्षुण्ण बनाए रखने को प्रेरित करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/bbyTteoCND — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) July 11, 2022

In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building, which will have modern facilities. Official sources had indicated that some portions of the new Parliament building may be functional by November 26 — Constitution Day — but added that nothing was finalised yet.