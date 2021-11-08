PM Modi, VP Naidu & Other Leaders Meet Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani On His 94th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the residence of former deputy prime minister and BJP's longest-serving president Lal Krishna Advani to wish him on his 94th birthday. PM Modi was accompanied by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Prime Minister and other political leaders shared greetings posts for Advani and lauded his contributions to the country and the party.

PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. The nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride. He is also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect".

Political leaders extend wishes to LK Advani on his birthday

Expressing his gratitude for Advanis's struggle for the BJP party, Amit Shah tweeted, "The veteran BJP leader has made an important contribution in giving the organization an all-India look by taking the ideology of the organization to the people. I pray to God that you always be healthy and have a long life".

While BJP president JP Nadda extended his greetings to the senior leader and tweeted, "Advani Ji took BJP to the masses and played an important role in the development of the country. Advani Ji is an inspiration to crores of party workers. I pray to God for your long life and healthy life".

भाजपा को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने और देश के विकास में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले आदरणीय श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।आडवाणी जी पार्टी के करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं के प्रेरणास्रोत हैं। मैं ईश्वर से आपकी दीर्घ आयु और स्वस्थ जीवन की प्रार्थना करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/9Di7saimVl — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 8, 2021

Wishing LK Advani on his birthday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said, "Advani is counted among the most respected leaders of India, whose scholarship, foresight, intellectual ability and diplomacy are acknowledged by all. May God keep them healthy and live long".

LK Advani was the principal architect of the BJP in its rise as a major national political party. He tied its fortunes in the late 80s with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The Hindutva politics was created and shaped by Advani. He also spearheaded the party and its forerunner Jana Sangh for decades along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Image: ANI