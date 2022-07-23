PM Modi, VP Naidu & Parliamentarians Bid Farewell To Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind

Parliament hosted a farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday evening, a day before his tenure as the constitutional head of the country ends. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Members of Parliament - both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - attended the farewell ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Birla presented a citation on behalf of the parliamentarians to Kovind. A memento and a signature book signed by the MPs were also presented to the outgoing President.

The Lok Sabha Speaker recalled Kovind's contribution to the country and remembered his work in the upliftment of women. He also called him a people's president.

Addressing the Parliamentarians, Kovind said, "Today, when I'm saying goodbye to know I'm recalling several memories. Five years ago, I took oath as President. You (MPs) are elected by the people of the country. Will always be grateful to the citizens of the country for giving me the opportunity to serve as President. The work I did in the Office wouldn't have been possible without you (MPs). You all have a special place in my heart."

"When we look at the entire nation as one huge joint family, it is understood that there are many ways to resolve the issues. Protest should be peaceful in Gandhian form," the outgoing President said.

Kovind also noted that India received worldwide appreciation for the COVID-19 response. "The last two years have taught us that the whole of humanity is one family."

Kovind also congratulated President-elect Draupadi Murmu. "I am sure that her experience will inspire and guide the country," he said.

"I thank PM Modi's council of ministers, VP Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for support during my tenure," Kovind said while concluding his farewell speech.

On Friday night, Prime Minister Modi hosted dinner in President Kovind's honour. Members of the Union council of ministers, chief ministers of various states and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The dinner had a good representation from all parts of the country, including many Padma awardees and tribal leaders, official sources said.

On Thursday, Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India. Murmu, the first tribal leader to be elected to the top constitutional post, will assume office on Monday.