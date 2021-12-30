PM Modi Wanted BJP-NCP Alliance In 2019, Sharad Pawar Turned Down Offer: Nawab Malik

In a huge claim on Thursday, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik asserted that his party chief Sharad Pawar had turned down PM Modi's offer for the formation of a BJP-NCP government in the state in 2019. Speaking to the media, Malik stated that NCP had taken its decision after deliberations in internal party forums. To buttress his claim, the NCP spokesperson revealed that he was present in the Parliament when Pawar conveyed his party's inability to join hands with the saffron party to the PM. However, he did not clarify whether this dialogue took place during the NCP president's meeting with PM Modi on 20 November 2019.

NCP leader Nawab Malik remarked, "In 2019, BJP wanted that a BJP-NCP government should be formed. But the party discussed this proposal and decided that we will not go with BJP. Modi Ji insisted that BJP and NCP must form an alliance. But Pawar Sahab declined. When he declined this offer, I was also present in the Parliament. There is no doubt about it."

Formation of MVA government

Despite winning a comfortable majority of its own in the 2019 Assembly election, NDA could not form the government over Shiv Sena's demand for the rotational CM post. Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on 12 November. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP to form the government on 23 November stumped the opposition.

After the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test, Ajit Pawar put in his papers after which followed by Devendra Fadnavis who too announced his resignation. Subsequently, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the CM of Maharashtra backed by new allies NCP and Congress on 28 November 2019. Interestingly, speculation was rife about a possible change of guard in Maharashtra after a secret meeting between Sharad Pawar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Ahmedabad in end-March. While NCP issued a denial, Shah's response that "not all things can be made public" was perceived as an admission that the meeting did take place.