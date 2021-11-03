Chairing a review meeting with District Magistrates of 45 districts having low vaccine coverage on Wednesday, PM Modi cautioned against any laxity in the inoculation drive. As these districts pan across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, the CMs of these states also participated in this interaction. The PM encouraged the DMs to adopt innovative methods and micro-level strategies to boost vaccination in their respective districts.

PM Modi remarked, "If we become even a little bit lax after one billion doses, then a new crisis can emerge. That's why it is said- we should never underestimate a disease and enemy. You have to fight them till the very end. There is no room for laxity. In the worst pandemic in 100 years, the country has faced many challenges. The unique aspect of the fight against COVID-19 was that we discovered innovative solutions."

Calling for special emphasis on propagating the message of religious leaders on vaccination to the people for combating vaccine hesitancy, he stressed, "With the mantra of Har Ghar Dastak, we will go to every home which has not got the protection of both doses of vaccine. Until now, you made arrangements for sending people to the vaccination centres. We have to reach every house with the emotion of 'Har Ghar Tika, Ghar Ghar Tika'. We have to utilise technology and social infrastructure for communication to ensure the success of this initiative". The commencement of the door-to-door vaccination drive assumes significance at a juncture when over 14.68 crore vaccines are available with the states but yet to be administered.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

India's vaccine drive against COVID-19 commenced on January 16 with healthcare workers getting vaccinated in the first phase. This was opened up to frontline workers on February 2 while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from March 1. While everyone aged above 45 could get vaccinated from April 1, all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on May 1. In a huge achievement, India completed administering one crore novel coronavirus vaccine doses on October 21.

Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D. As per sources, at least 75% of India's eligible adult population has been administered at least one dose of the vaccine while nearly 31% have got jabbed twice. Uttar Pradesh leads in the number of doses administered in India followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. A total of 73,85,01,950 persons have been inoculated whereas 33,65,57,471 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.