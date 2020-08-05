PM Modi Warns 'Deviation From Ram Has Led To Destruction' At Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

Addressing the 175-strong audience at the Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi, PM Modi, on Wednesday, highlighted how Ram Mandir will inspire humanity. Stating that it was the duty of Indians to ensure Lord Ram's message and beliefs spread to the world. He added that while was blessed as the Lord's birthplace, a 'Ram circuit' in places where he trod. The Prime Minister performed the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the long-cherished Ram Mandir in Ram Janmabhoomi - commencing the temple's construction.

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan LIVE Updates: PM Modi addresses nation from Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi

PM Modi: 'Deviation from Ram has lead us to destruction'

"I am confident that crores of people in other countries are feeling content because of Ram temple. I am confident that like Lord Ram, this Ayodhya temple will inspire humanity for centuries. It is our duty to ensure that Lord Ram's message, our beliefs is spread across the world continuously and our world gets acquainted with our knowledge and beliefs," he said.

He added, "In the country, the places where Lord Ram trod are being developed as 'Ram Circuit'. Ayodhya's magnificence is extolled by Lord Ram itself saying 'My birthplace Ayodhya is of the-worldly beauty'. It is written in scriptures, there is no just ruler like Lord Ram in the entire world."

Equating the need to protect citizens from Coronavirus to Lord Ram's teachings, he said that as India gets more powerful, it must become more peaceful. He also highlighted that one must learn to keep everyone's sentiments in mind as 'Deviation from Ram has lead to destruction'. Urging everyone to progress with trust and welfare, he concluded his speech with 'Jai Siya Ram'.

"Lord Ram said that one must protect the elders, diseased, weak, and children Corona has taught us this properly. Lord Ram was committed to making 'Motherland more superior than heaven'. This is Ram's principle - 'The more powerful one's nation is, the more peaceful we shall be'. This principle of Ram has guided India for years. Mahatma Gandhi saw the vision of Ram Rajya," he said.

He added, "Lord Ram has taught to move with times and hence India is progressing. He taught us to obey our duty. We must build this temple with mutual love and brotherhood. We need to take care that whenever humanity has believed Ram, they were progressed. When we deviate, we move towards destruction. We have to keep everyone's sentiments in mind and move ahead with everyone's trust towards everyone's development. I believe we will move ahead and the nation will progress with this temple inspiring millions."

PM Modi lays foundation stone at Ram Janmabhoomi

Fulfilling three-decade-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement, PM Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony at the Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya, placing a mettalic plaque at the base of the temple site. The ceremony was done in the presence of 135 saints, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other eminent dignitaries. The PM visited Hanumangarhi prior to the ceremony, planted a 'Parijat sapling' and then addressed the venue before leaving for Delhi. The temple which will be constructed will consist of two floors comprising of Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, having of 5 domes. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023.