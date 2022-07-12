PM Modi Warns People Against 'shortcut' Politics; Lists BJP's Achievements In Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Jharkhand visit on July 12, addressed a mega rally following his 11.5 km-long grand roadshow in the state. Earlier today (July 12), he also visited Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, in Deoghar and offered his prayers. During his address, PM Modi mentioned the new airport and AIIMS centre he inaugurated in the state earlier today and underscored the importance of pilgrimage in developing a better society and thus a better nation.

PM Modi warns Indians against short-cut politics

Calling short-cut politics a challenge, PM Modi urged the citizens to stay cautious and avoid falling for false promises. "It is very easy to get people's votes by making tempting promises, adopting shortcuts. Those who do politics of short-cut will never build new airports, will never build new, modern highways", PM Modi warned.

शॉर्ट-कट की राजनीति करने वाले कभी एम्स नहीं बनवाएंगे, हर जिले में एक मेडिकल कॉलेज के लिए मेहनत नहीं करेंगे।

"Those who do politics of short-cut will never get AIIMS built, will not work hard for a medical college in every district," the Prime Minister said. He added that short-cuts require no hard work but have far-reaching consequences as the countries involved in shortcut politics end up getting short-circuited.

We ensure finishing projects that we start: PM Modi

PM Modi began his speech by thanking the people of Jharkhand for dedicating their support to him and enlisted the ways his party has reciprocated for it. "I got a chance to worship at the feet of Baba (Baidyanath). Before that, schemes worth thousands of crores of rupees were also offered at the feet of Baba and Janata Janardan for the development of Jharkhand," PM Modi said.

He also highlighted the inauguration of the Deoghar airport, whose foundation stone was laid by PM Modi back in 2018, and took potshots at previous governments that announced several development projects and left the foundation stones 'hanging' for several years. "We have brought such governance model, that the developments initiated by us are also inaugurated by us".

#LIVE | We value people's money and we make sure it is used properly for people. Our governance ensures we finish the projects we start: PM @narendramodi in Deoghar



Watch here-https://t.co/GHt1M9X29M… pic.twitter.com/vRgd4TlJej — Republic (@republic) July 12, 2022

"We understand the value of your hard-earned money and we work with the pledge to ensure that the money is not wasted and used only for the development of the people," PM Modi added.

BJP's rule has given houses to 12 lakh people: PM Modi

Enlisting the work done by the BJP, PM Modi said that his government has provided houses to 12 lakh people in Jharkhand. He further said that the BJP has worked with all its heart to ensure that the state gets solid connectivity with the development of roads, sufficient electricity along with cooking gas and drinking water in every household.

"Our government understands the problems of the poor. It is a companion in their good and bad times," PM Modi said. "The period of corona brought the biggest epidemic of 100 years. During this, our government took care of everything from free vaccine to the poor to their food and drink". He also said that the Central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme has allowed the people of Jharkhand to avail health facilities in big hospitals across India.

PM Modi claims higher footfall of devotees at holy sites

In his speech, PM Modi also mentioned how his government's efforts have resulted in a higher inflow of devotees at different holy sites across the country. Citing the example of Kedarnath Dham, he said, "When there were no facilities (in Kedarnath), in the first 2 months of the opening of the doors, on an average, 2 to 2.5 lakh tourists used to come there. This year, in the first two months of the opening of the doors, about 9 lakh devotees have visited Baba Kedar".

इस साल कपाट खुलने के शुरुआती 2 महीनों में ही करीब 9 लाख श्रद्धालु बाबा केदार के दर्शन कर चुके हैं।

He also mentioned the developmental efforts at Kashi Vishwanath that have picked momentum lately. "The Kashi Vishwanath complex has been beautified, the number of devotees visiting Banaras has increased manifold", the PM said. "So far this year, Varanasi has received 3 times more passengers as compared to three years ago," he added.