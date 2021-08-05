PM Modi Waxes Eloquent On Double Engine Yogi Govt Achievements; Pans Oppn As UP Polls Loom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Uttar Pradesh's "double engine government" on Thursday. He praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his efforts in empowering the state's citizens.

Listing out the several benefits like free gas connections, electrification, construction of toilets and piped drinking water that the UP government has been working towards, PM Modi appreciated the steps taken by CM Adityanath.

He remarked, "Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the initiative to provide facilities to the poor did not stop. Until now, more than 17 lakh rural and urban households in UP have been allocated houses. Toilets have been constructed in the homes of lakhs of poor families. Nearly 1.5 poor families have got free gas connections under the Ujwala scheme. Lakhs of people have got electricity connections."

Disapproving the fact that UP was viewed solely through the prism of politics, the Prime Minister took a veiled dig at the politics perpetuated by the likes of BSP, SP and Congress. He said, "The path of India's progress also goes via UP. These people made UP only the centre of politics. Some used UP to perpetuate dynasty and for political gain", and added that for the first time in the history of UP, there is fear in the hearts of criminals. "For the first time in the history of UP, there is fear in the minds of those who threaten the poor and illegally encroach land".

PM Modi lauds UP's COVID-19 management

The Prime Minister also spoke about the extent of investment in CM Adityanath's tenure in the form of infrastructure projects and growing employment opportunities. Separately, he lauded the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts and asserted that the people had outrightly dismissed rumours spread by opposition parties.

"There has been splendid work in the health sector of Uttar Pradesh in the last few years. If a pandemic like COVID-19 had come 4-5 years ago, then what would be the condition of UP? At that time, common diseases like cold, fever, would be a threat to life. Today, Uttar Pradesh is on the verge of becoming the first state to cross 5.15 crore vaccinations. This comes at a juncture when some people spread rumours about the Made-in-India vaccine. Fake news was spread. But, the intelligent people of UP rejected every lie and rumour," PM Modi remarked.

It should be mentioned here that PM Modi had commended the way in which the BJP government tackled the second COVID-19 wave while visiting Varanasi on July 15. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP had won 312 seats in the 403-member House.