'PM Modi Will Be BJP's Prime Ministerial Candidate In 2024 Elections', Declares Amit Shah

In a key update, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday presided over the valedictory session of the two-day joint national executive meeting of different BJP Morchas in Patna and declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the PM candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once again and will head the election campaign across the country. HM Shah also informed that the saffron party and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) will contest elections together in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and

While addressing the meeting, Shah said, "BJP-JDU will contest elections together in 2024, Narendra Modi will be BJP's prime ministerial candidate."

Earlier, National General Secretary Arun Singh also informed that in the 2024 General Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the PM candidate.

Speaking to ANI, Arun Singh said, "The 2024 election will be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi he will be the Prime Minister of the country again. We have decided to fight the elections together in 2024 as well as in 2025 in Bihar."

Meanwhile, the BJP has reportedly commenced preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As per sources, the saffron party has constituted a team to capitalize on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the election rallies in the run-up to the polls. Sources close to the party revealed on Thursday that BJP is expecting to repeat the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP eyes to repeat 2019 historic Lok Sabha victory

The saffron party is expecting to continue the NDA glory runs in the elections and will look to replicate its victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It is pertinent to note that PM Modi had held more than 100 rallies and travelled about one lakh kilometres across the country during the 2019 election campaign. The formation of the group also came days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured his party workers that the BJP will emerge as the largest political party during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.