PM Modi Wishes BJP Chief JP Nadda On His 61st Birthday; Hails His 'inspiring Leadership'

As BJP National President JP Nadda celebrates his 61st birthday today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to Nadda saying that he is an inspiring leader to the party. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi hailed his administrative and legislative experience further praying for his long life.

"Birthday greetings to BJP President Shri JP Nadda Ji. He is providing inspiring leadership to the Party and is working hard to strengthen our organisation. He also has rich administrative and legislative experience for which he’s widely admired. May he lead a long life", he tweeted.

PM Modi and other leaders wish JP Nadda

Apart from him, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their best wishes to the BJP chief.

"Happy Birthday to the Honorable National President of BJP, Shri JP Nadda Ji. With your hard work, dedication and organizational skills, the party is continuously scaling new heights by becoming more empowered at the grassroots level. I pray to God that you always stay healthy and live long", tweeted Amit Shah.

Lauding Nadda's hard work, dedication, and organisational skills, Amit Shah prayed for his good health. Rajnath Singh also appreciated JP Nadda's contribution to the development of the country.

Meanwhile, several other top leaders of the party also extended their greetings to Nadda on Twitter.

All about JP Nadda

Born on 2nd December 1960 in Patna, Bihar, Jagat Prasad Nadda or known as JP Nadda was actively associated with student and youth politics from his college days. He did his graduation from Patna University and later did LL.B from Himachal Pradesh University.

He was also a member of the RSS' student wing ABVP and later joined the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. Following his dedication towards a political career, he was later elected as a legislator in Himachal where he also served as a Minister.

With his experience as an organisational leader, he was appointed as a Union Minister in the Modi government between 2014 and 2019 and was later elected as the National Working President of the Bharatiya Janata Party in June 2019 followed by being appointed as the National President in January, 2020.

