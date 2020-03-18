The Debate
PM Modi Wishes Former Karnataka CM And Union Minister Sadananda Gowda On His Birthday

Politics

PM Modi wished former Karnataka CM & BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda on his birthday stating that he had made "strong contributions" towards Karnataka's growth.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

PM Modi on Wednesday tweeted to wish former Karnataka CM and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda on his birthday stating that the leader had made "strong contributions" towards Karnataka's growth. Sadananda Gowda is the present Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers in the Modi 2.0 cabinet. He represents Bangalore North constituency from Karnataka. He has also served as the Minister for Law and Justice as well as in the Railway Ministry. 

Read: Congress, JDS Facing Existential Crisis, Says Sadananda Gowda

Read: Coronavirus: No Shortage Of APIs For Three Months, Says Gowda

Gowda on shortage of APIs amidst Coronavirus crisis

Amid reports of the coronavirus outbreak affecting the Indian pharma industry, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Sadananda Gowda assured that there was no shortage of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients for at least three months. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) are the raw materials required to produce medicines. Currently, India has recorded more than 130 cases of the novel virus and reported three deaths. 

Read: Coronavirus: EAM Jaishankar Meets Officials At Delhi Airport, Lauds Their Efforts

"There is no shortage of any APIs for next three months. There is some confusion about supply and availability of medicines. We have got sufficient medicines and sufficient APIs. For another three months, there is no shortage (of raw material) for manufacturing pharmaceuticals," said Gowda.

Read: 'Stay Indoors!': Amul Shares Message As Companies Opt For Work From Home Amid Coronavirus

(With PTI Inputs) 

