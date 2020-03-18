PM Modi Wishes Former Karnataka CM And Union Minister Sadananda Gowda On His Birthday

PM Modi on Wednesday tweeted to wish former Karnataka CM and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda on his birthday stating that the leader had made "strong contributions" towards Karnataka's growth. Sadananda Gowda is the present Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers in the Modi 2.0 cabinet. He represents Bangalore North constituency from Karnataka. He has also served as the Minister for Law and Justice as well as in the Railway Ministry.

Greetings to my Cabinet colleague Shri @DVSadanandGowda Ji on his birthday. He has made strong contributions towards a wide range of sectors in our Government. He has also worked extensively for Karnataka’s growth. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2020

Gowda on shortage of APIs amidst Coronavirus crisis

Amid reports of the coronavirus outbreak affecting the Indian pharma industry, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Sadananda Gowda assured that there was no shortage of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients for at least three months. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) are the raw materials required to produce medicines. Currently, India has recorded more than 130 cases of the novel virus and reported three deaths.

"There is no shortage of any APIs for next three months. There is some confusion about supply and availability of medicines. We have got sufficient medicines and sufficient APIs. For another three months, there is no shortage (of raw material) for manufacturing pharmaceuticals," said Gowda.

(With PTI Inputs)