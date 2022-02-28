'PM Modi Won Hearts Of People Through Development Agenda,' Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

In a rare event, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "development agenda" on Sunday and said that people give opportunities to those who talk about development. The Nationalist Congress Party leader was addressing a press conference ahead of PM Modi's scheduled visit to the state.

He said, "PM Modi won the hearts of people through his development agenda when he came to power. People give an opportunity to those who talk of development. There are few people who are interested in controversies."

Responding to a query of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya publishing a list of "tainted Maharashtra Ministers" amid allegations of money laundering on NCP's Nawab Malik, Pawar said, "What should I do, should I also go to jail? I won't comment on this. I only work for development."

"You keep asking such questions again and again, but there are very few people who are interested in (controversies). People give opportunity to those who talk of development. PM Modi also has won the hearts of people through his development agenda when he came in power," the Minister added.

PM Modi to visit Pune on Match 6

Ajit Pawar also informed that PM Modi is scheduled to visit Pune on March 6, for which preparation by local administration and authorities is underway.

"Being the Guardian Minister of the district I would remain present with him, I am not sure about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as how much his health would permit him," he said.

PM Modi is likely to inaugurate the first Metro of the Pune City and other Infrastructure projects during his visit to Pune. He is likely to travel on Metro rail between Garware college and the Anand Nagar route, according to mayor Murlidhar Mohol. PM will be inaugurating two routes – Vanaz to Garware and Pimpri to Phugewadi. Both the routes will be open for commercial use.

After the Metro ride, the prime minister will address the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the nearby ground on March 6, party leaders said.

