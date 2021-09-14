PM Modi Woos Farmers In Western UP Months Ahead Of Polls; Invokes Chaudhary Charan Singh

In a big outreach to farmers in western Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi explained the benefits accrued to them owing to the efforts of the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath-led government. Addressing a gathering on Tuesday after laying the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh, he stated that the BJP government was following the late PM and farmers' leader Chaudhary Charan Singh's example to empower the small and marginal farmers. Incidentally, Singh's grandson Jayant Chaudhary is the leader of RLD which is a staunch political opponent of BJP.

PM Modi remarked, "We know the amount of benefit accrued to labourers and small farmers due to the path shown by Chaudhary Charan Singh Sahab decades ago. Many generations today are leading a dignified life today owing to these reforms. It is very essential that the government stands with the small farmers who Chaudhary Sahab was so concerned about. These small farmers own less than two hectares of land. Small farmers constitute over 80% of the farmers in India."

Moreover, he mentioned that the Centre had taken several steps to ameliorate their difficulties such as hiking the Minimum Support Price, expanding the Kisan Credit Card, reforming the PM Fasal Bima Yojana and giving a pension of Rs.3000. The PM expressed pride in the fact that over Rs.25,000 crore had been transferred to the small farmers in Uttar Pradesh during the COVID-19 period. His outreach assumes significance as the ongoing protests against the three farm laws might adversely impact BJP's prospects in the 2022 UP Assembly election.

"I am happy to say that new records of procurement as per MSP has been created in UP in the last 4 years. The difficulties regarding sugarcane procurement are being reduced continuously. In the last 4 years, over Rs.1,40,000 crore have been paid to UP's sugarcane farmers. In the coming year, there will be new opportunities for UP's sugarcane farmers," the PM revealed.

BJP's farmer outreach

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. As per sources, the farmer leaders of BJP will visit 104 constituencies of western UP to listen to the problems of farmers. Apart from this, the saffron party will also organize a 'Kisan Chaupal' (street meeting of farmers) in every village of UP. Moreover, a huge meeting of farmers is likely to be held in Meerut between December 5-10.

This is being perceived as a counter to Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait who has been mobilising farmers in the state by organising Kisan Panchayats. Lambasting the BJP government over issues such as pending dues of sugarcane farmers, irregularities in the wheat purchase, costly electricity and inflation, Tikait has warned that farmers will "boycott" BJP in the UP as well as the Uttarakhand Assembly election. SP president Akhilesh Yadav too has claimed that farmers will vote en bloc against BJP in the 2022 Assembly election.