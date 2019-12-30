PM Modi Working As Per Constitution And In Interest Of The Country, Says BJP's Nalin Kohli

Defending the ruling party in the Centre over the amended Citizenship Act and a series of decisions that the government has taken, BJP leader Nalin Kohli said that the BJP-led government in the Centre is working as per constitutional procedures and in the interest of the country.

'Akhilesh Yadav should reflect on his statement'

The BJP leader urged the Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav to reflect on his statement that he will not fill National Population Register (NPR) form. Kohli said that such statements were not expected from him. "Any person who says I will not follow due process or he talks about breaking the law, how can this be a part of constitutional mandate or process? What kind of message is he giving to law-abiding citizens that a leader of the political party is saying that I will break the law just to suit my own political activity and purposes? He should reflect on it before making such comments," he said.

Speaking about AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who urged Bihar Chief Minister to sever ties with BJP, Kohli said, "With regard to what Owaisi is saying, it is for the sake of power or for acquiring power. Different political parties are entitled to have a point of view. As far as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned, it is all about serving the people of India."

"There is no question of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government working against the constitution. Whatever his government is doing is as per constitutional procedures and only in the interest of the country," he added.

The AIMIM chief while spearheading an anti-CAA rally had appealed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to break the alliance with the BJP. "I want to appeal to Nitish Kumar that if you leave BJP, we will all stand with you. We already accept that you have made a mark in Bihar but you should now leave the BJP. For the sake of the country, leave BJP," Owaisi said.

(With ANI inputs)

