PM Modi's 20 Focus Areas In 20 Years Of Governance: Fast-track To A Transformed India

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday completed 20 years as the head of a government, including 13 years as the Chief Minister of Gujarat & 7 as the Prime Minister of India. During his tenure as the head of the government, not only did Prime Minister Narendra strive hard to undo the errors of the past by abrogating Article 370 but also to chalk out a brighter future for the country by bringing about several policies starting from Swachh Bharat to National Education Policy. Not just that, the government under PM Modi also tried to change the overall look of the country by initiating the construction of grand structures like the Central Vista in spite of all the Opposition.

On the occasion of the completion of 20 years of PM Modi as the head of government, here are the 20 landmark initiatives taken by him:-

Rise Of Naya Kashmir: Political Process & Development Begins Post Abrogation Of Article 370 In J&K under PM Modi leadership

The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019. The issue had been raging for years and the scrapping of Article 370 implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped. In addition, the erstwhile state was bifurcated in two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh - thereby integrating the territories with India in a way that wasn't the case before.

Strategic schemes by PM Modi govt that played a key role in the upliftment of sports in India

Prime Minister Modi has been instrumental when it comes to the upliftment of sports in India. Even as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM Modi launched the one-of-a-kind 'Khel Mahakumbh' in 2010. In addition, after he took charge as the Prime Minister, the Sports field witnessed a lot of changes which also included the removal of bureaucracy. Apart from that, PM Modi has always been seen interacting with India's top athletes, including his recent interaction with India's Tokyo Olympics contingent.

GST- PM Modi Govt's Bold Economic Reform

PM Modi's government implemented the Goods and Services Tax (GST) which came into effect on July 1, 2017. PM Modi has termed the GST as 'Good and Simple Tax' as dozens of old taxes and cesses were abolished by PM Modi's administration. Instead, the implementation of GST introduced a uniform tax system in India.

PM Modi govt's 'water for all' mission, each home to get tap water by 2024

PM Modi flagged off the Jal Jeevan Mission in order to ensure that everyone has access to tap water. In order to tackle the water woes, PM Modi was determined to supply clean water to every household. The Jal Jeevan Mission has since been on track as tap water is received in the remotest regions of the country.

PM Modi govt's vision of sparking a 'digital revolution' in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India initiative has been a major success. The Digital India mission revolutionized a number of things, including digital payments, banking among many others, right up to largest vaccination drive in the world.

Largest Vaccination Drive to Compensation Scheme: PM Modi Govt's Efforts to Beat COVID-19 Pandemic

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India saw a massive boost when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination. Recently, Goa which is ruled by the BJP completed 102 percent coverage of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. PM Modi lauded the massive feat and interacted with Covid warriors.

PM Modi's 'Electricity For All' Mission: Launched In Gujarat, Implemented Across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Electricity for all' mission was launched in Gujarat. It was later replicated by the Congress-led UPA government in 2012, but only after he became Prime Minister at the Centre was it supercharged to an extent that it reached every corner of the country.

PM Modi govt's 'Udan' initiative eyes air travel for all with 400 airports target

Prime Minister Modi's Udan initiative aims to provide affordable air travel to all. The initiative has also set a target to connect tier 2 and 3 cities. In addition, it has also set a target to construct 400 airports.

From Ujjwala To Ayushman Scheme; Modi govt's vision aims for health & social security for all

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government launched major social reforms like Poshan Yojana, Ujjawala Scheme, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has is also being seen as a major step towards health. Moreover, the other major scheme launched by the Centre under PM Modi includes the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

India's foreign policy success under PM Modi govt

India's foreign policy witnessed major success under PM Modi's government. From becoming the first Prime Minister of India to visit Israel to forging close ties with a number of key allies, including three successive US Presidents, Narendra Modi has emerged as somewhat of a cornerstone of global diplomacy in an ever-evolving landscape.

PM Modi Govt's Big Infrastructure Push: Total Investment Of Above Rs 100 Lakh Crores

Under PM Modi, India saw an infrastructure revolution. The massive infrastructure boost consists of over 7000 projects, each amounting to above Rs 100 crores. This also led to the launch of the National Infrastructure Pipeline meant for the year 2019-2025.

PM Modi Govt's contribution from increasing classrooms to libraries, NEP 2020 a major success

One of the landmark reforms was the implementation of the National Education Policy. The NEP ensures reforms in the country's education sector with increasing classrooms to modern libraries.

PM Modi Govt pushes for 'Co-Operative Federalism'; redraws Centre-State ties through Niti Ayog

With the establishment of NITI Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replaced the bureaucratic-socialist pattern where the Centre occupied no 'big brother' position with a team India model where states took initiative with the Centre in an 'advisory' role. Chief Ministers were made heads of task forces which put forth the Centre what they would want in their states.

PM Modi Govt strengthened & modernised India's Defence Sector

The Narendra Modi government has worked a great deal in strengthening Defence, and that is evident from the 20 big and small reforms initiated in the sector in the past seven years. With Aatmanirbhar Bharat, from defence corridor to manufacturing AK 203 assault rifles to speeding up submarine projects, the Modi government has done it all and more to make India a force to reckon with in the international defence market.

PM Modi Govt's Climate Change Initiative: India set to achieve Paris Agreement target by 2030

With experience from Gujarat- the first state to establish a climate change department, PM Modi Narendra Modi came to Delhi and initiated a rejig in the climate change-related ministries like Power and Coal, Renewable and Non-Renewable Sources of Energy, Transport, Petrol to gear them for climate change. In the years that went by, PM Modi government took various initiatives such as setting up solar energy power production stations. The aim of the government is to achieve the points of Paris Agreement by 2030.

Swachh Bharat Mission: PM Modi Govt's cleanliness campaign to combat challenges of urban India

"Kya humara desh swachh nahi hosakta?" was the question of PM Modi from the ramparts of Red Fort as he announced that the Swachh Bharat Mission would be launched on October 2, 2014. On the launch, for the first time in the history of India, a Prime Minister was seen cleaning the roads of the country with a broom in his hand.

From Sarovar Dam to Central Vista; PM Modi's Vision For Grand Projects

Grand structures- a PM Modi vision of grandness of India. Right from Sarovar Dam to Central Vista, PM Modi has planned, and executed the grand structures, and has even taken part in the process of their construction to make sure that his vision for urban India as a modern space in action is realized with perfection.

'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao': PM Modi Govt's Exemplary Vision For Women Empowerment

PM Modi's far-reaching thought for the education, health and all-around development of the daughters of India was seen in Gujarat when he was the Chief Minister, and continued to be seen as he took over the office of Prime Minister of India. Over the years, PM Modi who is a worshipper of Shakti has put the welfare of daughters on a priority in his policies, and 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padho' is just an example.

PM Modi's 's 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'; Over 1500 Obsolete Laws Removed

'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' has been the Modi Mantra in action. PM Modi before coming to power had promised that for every new law, 10 obsolete laws will be scrapped. In line with the promise, in the past seven years, the Modi government has eliminated over 1,500 obsolete laws, which led to the ease of living the ease of doing business and transformative reforms.

India's infra growth catalyzed under PM Modi govt through massive development push

The pace of India's development has been catalyzed under PM Modi's rapid infrastructural projects lined up one after the other. Some big projects that were moving at snails space were fast-tracked by PM Modi such as the Zojila bridge, the Atal Tunnel are all examples of the projects.