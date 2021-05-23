PM Modi's Aide AK Sharma Eyes UP Cabinet Berth After Praise For 'Varanasi Model': Sources

In a major scoop, UP MLC A K Sharma - former IAS officer has held a closed-door meeting with UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday in a bid to get a cabinet portfolio. Sharma - ex-joint PMO secretary and a Modi confidante, had gone to Delhi on Friday, as per sources and is eyeing a top cabinet berth when the UP cabinet will be expanded in July. Sharma was sent to Varanasi - PM Modi's constituency in April to handle the COVID situation.

AK Sharma eyes cabinet berth

Sources report that after PM Modi hailed the 'Varanasi model' in his speech to his constituents, CM Yogi Adityanath has also lauded the model, urging officers to prepare for the third wave. Sources report that Sharma was summoned to Delhi after PM Modi coined 'Jahaan Bimaar, Wahaan upchar' slogan for his 'Varanasi Model'. Reports state that Sharma, who has been associated with Modi as his CMO secretary in Gujarat, took voluntary retirement in January 2021 to jpoin BJP and later nominated to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. Varanasi which has been one of the worst-hit districts in Uttar Pradesh is now slowly seeing a decline in cases - mainly due to Sharma's effective and quick management.

Ak Sharma's Varanasi sojourn

As per reports, Sharma had been sent to Varanasi by PM Modi to personally oversee the COVID battle. A review of Sharma's tweets from April 14 onwards, shows a flurry of activity by the ex-IAS officer in arranging for COVID testing centres, ramping up the vaccination drive. The MLC has been regularly sharing minute details regarding vaccine centers in rural parts of the constituency, co-ordinating with Mau, Azamgarh and Ballia district authorities for back up medical facilities for Varanasi, setting up the 'Kashi COVID response center', sharing real-time data of hospitals and vaccination centers through Knowledge & Administration of Vaccination and Treatment for Covid Through Hospitals (KAVATCH). Apart from sharing data, Sharma has held regular review meetings with Varanasi and other district officials to oversee the COVID fight.

As UP faced a major shortage iof oxygen, ventilators, Sharma was seen actively coordinating with the Centre and private contributions to procure ventilators, oxygen concentrators, oxymeters, set up 600 LPM PSA Oxygen plant at Deen Dayal District Hospital, replace manual testing labs with automated testing. He also tied up with Indian Medical Association (IMA) to launch the 'Kashi Kavach tele-counseling', visit main hospitals in Varanasi, Mau, Azamgarh, Balia, distribute essential medicines to COVID patients. He also attended PM Modi's virtual address to Varanasi constituents where he lauded him.