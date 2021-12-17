PM Modi's Breakfast Meet With 36 UP MPs Entailed 'non-political' Discussion; Details Here

Ahead of the 2022 General Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 17 held a meeting with nearly 40 Uttar Pradesh MPs over breakfast at his 7 LKM residence in New Delhi. Sources have confirmed that the session was a non-political one wherein PM Modi declared that he would 'not discuss politics today'. In the meeting with the MPs, the Prime Minister discussed the sports and interests of MPs and the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 75 years of India's Independence.

Notably, 36 Lok Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh were present in the discussion earlier on Friday and PM Modi urged the lot to continue organising sports events. Asking the MPs to sit with their seniors in two groups of 20 and 16, the Prime Minister asked them to share their experiences.

BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP National Organization General Secretary BL Santosh were present at the discussion, sources confirmed.

BJP's thrust ahead of 2022 UP polls

Sources indicated that the meeting was rather informal where the PM urged party MPs to increase their engagement with people beyond political activities and shun the VIP culture. He is likely to meet the remaining BJP parliamentarians from the state in subsequent meetings. Of late, PM Modi has regularly visited the state for inaugurating or laying the foundation stone for multiple projects and highlighted the achievements of the Centre as well as the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

This comes after his key visit to Varanasi where he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and chaired a conclave of Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states. Sources mentioned that this shall be his 4th such meeting during the ongoing Winter session of Parliament having already met parliamentarians from all north-eastern states, southern states and Madhya Pradesh.

Leaving no stone unturned for the 2022 Assembly election, BJP appointed Dharmendra Pradhan as its election in-charge and Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, Annapurna Devi, Saroj Pandey and Vivek Thakur as the co-in-charges. Meanwhile, Sanjay Bhatia, Sanjeev Chaurasiya, Y Satya Kumar, Sudhir Gupta, Arvind Menon and Sunil Oza were named as the organizational in-charges of Western UP, Braj, Awadh, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Kashi.