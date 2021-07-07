PM Modi's Cabinet: Full List Of 43 Ministers Accessed; Scindia, Narayan Rane To Take Oath

Since the time the reports of the expansion of the PM Modi-led Union of Ministers started doing the rounds, there had been a lot of speculations around the names that are to be inducted. Putting to end all speculation, the Republic Media Network brings to you the full list of ministers that are joining the Union of Ministers on Wednesday.

Full list of Ministers to be inducted

1. Narayan Tatu Rane

2. Sarbananda Sonowal

3. Dr. Virendra Kumar

4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia

5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh

6. Ashwini Vaishnaw

7. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

8. Bhupender Yadav

9. Pankaj Choudhary

10. Anupriya Singh Patel

11. Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel

12. Rajeev Chandrasekhar

13. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje

14. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

15. Darshana Vikram Jardosh

16. Meenakshi Lekhi

17. Annapurna Devi

18. A. Narayanaswamy

19. Kaushal Kishore

20. Ajay Bhatt

21. B. L. Verma

22. Ajay Kumar

23. Chauhan Devusinh

24. Bhagwanth Khuba

25. Kapil Moreshwar Patil

26. Susri Pratima Bhoumik

27. Dr. Subhas Sarkar

28 Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

29. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

30. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

31. Bishweswar Tudu

32. Shantanu Thakur

33. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

34. John Barla

35. Dr. L. Murugan

36. Nisith Pramanik

Ministers Promoted

37. Parshottam Rupala

38. G. Kishan Reddy

39. Anurag Singh Thakur

40. Kiren Rijiju

41. Raj Kumar Singh

42. Hardeep Singh Puri

43. Mansukh Mandaviya

The new Council of Ministers has more representation in terms of caste, religion, region, and experience than several other governments in the past. 11 women Ministers (2 in Cabinet), 27 OBCs (5 in cabinet), 8 STs (3 in Cabinet), and 12 SC members (2 in cabinet) have been made a part of the new Council of Ministers. Moreover, 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants, and 4 former CMs have also been a made part of the new Council of Ministers.

As per reports, 15 Ministers will be taking oath in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 6 PM on Wednesday.