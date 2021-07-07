PM Modi's Cabinet: Full List Of 43 Ministers Accessed; Scindia, Narayan Rane To Take Oath

Quick links:
Since the time the reports of the expansion of the PM Modi-led Union of Ministers started doing the rounds, there had been a lot of speculations around the names that are to be inducted. Putting to end all speculation, the Republic Media Network brings to you the full list of ministers that are joining the Union of Ministers on Wednesday.
1. Narayan Tatu Rane
2. Sarbananda Sonowal
3. Dr. Virendra Kumar
4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia
5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh
6. Ashwini Vaishnaw
7. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
8. Bhupender Yadav
9. Pankaj Choudhary
10. Anupriya Singh Patel
11. Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
12. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
13. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje
14. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
15. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
16. Meenakshi Lekhi
17. Annapurna Devi
18. A. Narayanaswamy
19. Kaushal Kishore
20. Ajay Bhatt
21. B. L. Verma
22. Ajay Kumar
23. Chauhan Devusinh
24. Bhagwanth Khuba
25. Kapil Moreshwar Patil
26. Susri Pratima Bhoumik
27. Dr. Subhas Sarkar
28 Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
29. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
30. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
31. Bishweswar Tudu
32. Shantanu Thakur
33. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
34. John Barla
35. Dr. L. Murugan
36. Nisith Pramanik
37. Parshottam Rupala
38. G. Kishan Reddy
39. Anurag Singh Thakur
40. Kiren Rijiju
41. Raj Kumar Singh
42. Hardeep Singh Puri
43. Mansukh Mandaviya
The new Council of Ministers has more representation in terms of caste, religion, region, and experience than several other governments in the past. 11 women Ministers (2 in Cabinet), 27 OBCs (5 in cabinet), 8 STs (3 in Cabinet), and 12 SC members (2 in cabinet) have been made a part of the new Council of Ministers. Moreover, 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants, and 4 former CMs have also been a made part of the new Council of Ministers.
As per reports, 15 Ministers will be taking oath in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 6 PM on Wednesday.