'PM Modi’s Decision, No Comments Needed': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar On Repeal Of Farm Laws

'It is the Prime Minister's decision,' said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the announcement of repeal of the three contentious farm laws. Speaking to the reporters, Nitish Kumar said that there cannot be any reaction to the repeal of the laws as the Prime Minister himself had elaborated that he tried to bring people to terms but they did not agree.

When asked if the farm laws were repealed in view of the coming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, Nitish Kumar said, "Everyone says what they think proper... everyone has right to speak but the Prime Minister has put out everything clearly.”

Nitish Kumar hits back at Tejashwi Yadav

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi had reminisced the day- November 26- when he along with other RJD leaders had hit the street."It was the same day when anti-farmers Nitish Kumar had got lodged cases against us for being in solidarity with the farmers, and protesting against the farm laws." The RJD leader added, "Today, farmers have won."

Reacting to Tejashwi's statement, Nitish Kumar said, "opposition has every right to air its views”. The Bihar Chief Minister once again reiterated, “But the decision has been taken by the Centre. He (Modi) has said it clearly that he had brought the laws in the interest of the people but some people could not understand it, necessitating a withdrawal. This is his decision."

'Failed to make the farmers understand' says PM Modi, announces repeal of farm laws

After the passing of the three farm laws in September 2020, one after the other protests started breaking out until it turned into a massive farmer protest mainly confined to Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur. Though talks between Centre and farmers were initiated, they stalled after 13 rounds, while the farmers kept protesting, hell-bent on their repeal. On multiple occasions, the protests also turned violent, take for example the Republic Day incident where farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashed with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag. As per Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, over 700 farmers have died to date amid protests.

After over a year, Prime Minister Mod-led Central government on the occasion of Gurupurab announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws in spite of multiple rounds of talks.