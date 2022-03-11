PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit: Will BJP Secure Its 7th Victory & Replicate Its UP Performance?

Just hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered four record-breaking election wins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gujarat taking on his next big conquest. Sounding the poll bugle through a massive roadshow in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister was welcomed among chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as he donned a victory sign.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat-- seen as a 'soft start' to BJP's campaign for December 2022 elections. Here, he is inaugurating the 'Khel Mahakumbh' at a stadium in Ahmedabad along with delivering an address at the first convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University located in Gandhinagar's Lavad.

As his cavalcade moved through the sea of people on Friday morning, the iconic visuals raised a question in the minds of many-- Will the BJP will be able to emulate its election victories in the Gujarat polls?

I am humbled by the people’s affection. This support and enthusiasm inspires us to work even harder in service of our citizens. pic.twitter.com/3VqyWvfKA9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2022

After UP win, Gujarat next?

Successfully resisting anti-incumbency in not one but four states, the BJP has managed to prove its mettle by sweeping polls in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand. Victories like UP and Uttarakhand have been record-breaking.

In UP, the BJP-led alliance has won 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly witnessing a decisive rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%. Here, PM Modi had held nearly two dozen rallies and a massive roadshow in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi where he camped for two days, a 'booster dose' that saw Yogi Adityanath's return as the chief minister-- a feat that has been possible after 37 years.

In Uttarakhand, the 'Modi factor' is clearly evident from one trend. The BJP has managed to win the state, but sitting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has lost the elections, indicating that the mandate was more for Modi, than for the state leadership.

With six months to go, PM Modi has now begun his Gujarat campaign as BJP eyes its 7th win. Shortly after reaching, PM Modi convened a series of meetings with leaders at BJP headquarters ‘Shri Kamalam’ in Gandhinagar, reportedly to chalk out the strategy for the elections.

Met fellow @BJP4Gujarat leaders and Karyakartas at the state BJP HQ. Discussed how our Party organisation can serve the people even more effectively and contribute towards national development. pic.twitter.com/1Edm9woCmn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2022

While Gujarat, the home of the Prime Minister is said to be a BJP stronghold, the 2017 battle had not been easy. Just hitting the majority mark of 92, the BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly, as a close-second Congress trailed behind with 77. In its battle of prestige for the Rajkot seat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani trailed behind Congress candidate Indranil Rajyaguru in the initial trends. He ultimately managed to retain it with a margin of over 25,000 votes, after the initial scare.

Congress ready with 'list of Kauravas', says it has 'already won' Gujarat

As PM gears up to work his magic in Gujarat, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is also seeking the revival of the Congress party in the state. To resurrect the party, Rahul Gandhi suggested that Congress get rid of the 'Kauravas'.

"So why is there confusion (on conveying the vision to the people)? Because we have two types of leaders. One who remains on the ground and gives a fight. Another lot sits in their AC offices and does nothing except talking and giving speeches. Prepare a list of such leaders who disturb others. They are Kauravas. BJP will take them in their fold," he said.

"Congress workers must understand that they have already won the Gujarat Assembly election. You are just not accepting it. People of Gujarat are watching you with high hopes. The BJP has harmed the people of Gujarat more than it has harmed the Congress here," he added.

In 2021, rumours were afloat that Congress is mulling to field Bharat Solanki as its CM face. The Gandhi scion has also held a long meeting separately with young guns - Jignesh Mewani and Hardik Patel. However, it is important to understand that Congress is coming from the backdrop of repeated national and state-level losses, along with infighting and exodus, For starters, the party has already faced a setback in Gujarat after its former spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar joined the BJP along with his supporters, with still months to go for elections.

It remains to be seen if it can reach close to its 2017 number. Meanwhile, little to no threat has been observed so far from other outfits, even though AAP vows to emerge as the 'main contender' to the ruling BJP in Gujarat, and AIMIM hopes to dust off its UP embarrassment.

Rejig BJP's strategy?

Meanwhile, to fight anti-incumbency, the BJP has adopted its traditional strategy. In September, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation to the Governor and said that he is ready to take 'new responsibilities' in the party. Rupani, who completed five years in the post, was replaced by first time MLA and ex-CM Anandiben Patel's close aide Bhupendra Patel as CM, 15 months before the elections.

While he has largely remained faceless since his appointment in September 2021, the party is once again looking up to the 'Modi magic', hoping it carries the party to its 7th consecutive victory. Gujarat - where BJP has held power for 36 years - will go to polls in December 2022.