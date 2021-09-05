Prime Minister Narendra Modi ranks as a leader with the highest approval rating, which shows popular support to his pro-people policies, said BJP leaders, citing a global survey on Sunday.

PM Modi has topped the approval rating chart of world leaders as per Morning Consult, which regularly tracks the popularity ratings of a host of global leaders. With a 70% approval rating, the Prime Minister of India ranks as the most approved world leader, beating heavyweights like US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"The highest-ranking for the country's top leader Narendra Modi in the global approval rating is a matter of pride and honour for the country. This is a result of people's blessings to his welfare policies for the masses," said BJP president JP Nadda in a tweet.

BJP chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni also said India's prestige has risen in an unprecedented manner under Modi. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Global leader with highest approval ratings, that's our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji with 70 percent approval ratings. Congratulations.

PM Modi's approval rating highest among 13 leaders

According to the data published by the global enterprise on Saturday, PM Modi was ranked the most approved world leader, followed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stood at number 4 with a 52% approval rating. The 5th and 6th spots were taken by Joe Biden and Australian PM Scott with 48% approval each.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, was ranked 7th with 45 percent approval while Boris Johnson, was lagging behind on the 8th position. Besides them, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro featured on the list at number 9 with 39 percent approval, and the 10th was Moon Jae-in, President of South Korea with 38 percent approval.

The Morning Consult interviews 11,000 people globally every day to seek leadership approval. The daily global survey data is based on a 7-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error of between (+/-) 1-3 percent.

