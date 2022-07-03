PM Modi's Hyderabad Rally Witnesses Massive Attendance; Over 2 Lakh People Gather At Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive rally on day two of BJP's national executive meeting at Parade Ground in Hyderabad on Sunday. The public meeting witnessed an unprecedented gathering of lakhs of people, showing the immense popularity of the leader. It is being said that over two lakh people attended the event.

The rally named 'Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha', was addressed by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and Chief Ministers like Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and others.

In the massive rally in Hyderabad, PM Modi exuded confidence that people are paving the way for BJP's double-engine government in the state. He said, "In other states too, we have seen that the double-engine govt of the BJP has led to increasing trust of people in it. Even in Telangana, people are paving the way for BJP's double-engine government."

'Telangana people paving way for BJP's double-engine sarkaar'

"When BJP's double engine government will be formed in Telangana, development work will be expedited in every city and village of the state," PM Modi added.

"People of Telangana are known for their hard work. The state's people have a lot of talent. Telangana is also known for its history and culture, its art and architecture are a matter of pride for all of us," the Prime Minister further said.

"BJP is not only making projects of innovation and tech but also providing resources to poor brothers and sisters. We're putting continuous efforts into the welfare of Telangana's farmers. In the last 8 years, the length of NH in Telangana has increased twice for a 5000 km long network," PM Modi added.

PM Refers To Hyderabad As 'Bhagyanagar' Twice

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the BJP national executive meeting, where he referred to Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' twice. He said that in 'Bhagyanagar', Sardar Patel had given the slogan of "Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat". PM Modi stated that the campaign to unite India was started by Sardar Patel from Bhagyanagar. At the BJP's National Executive meeting, PM Modi thanked the party workers of Hyderabad.