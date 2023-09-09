PM Modi's Invocation Of Ashoka Pillar Resonates At India’s G20Presidency: Here's How

As the world gathered for the G20 summit on September 9, Prime Minister Modi's inaugural address echoed India’s historic legacy, drawing upon the ancient wisdom etched on the Ashokan pillar.

image: X @narendramodi

PM Modi said, ”हेवम लोकसा हितमुखे ति, अथ इयम नातिसु हेवम' - 'The welfare and happiness of humanity should always be ensured.”

He added in his inaugural address that this message was delivered by India over two millennia ago. Evidently, as the G20, according to its officials, ”continues to play a significant role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues,” the inscription entrenched in the Ashokan sixth pillar resonates even today, urging the world towards a path of universal well-being.

The edicts from Ashoka’s sixth pillars

Image: Republic

Delving further into this historical context, the sixth Pillar edict offers humanity a deeper understanding of the principles championed by Emperor Ashoka. It underlines the King's unwavering commitment to the well-being of his subjects and the pursuit of a just and compassionate society.

Emperor Ashoka, often referred to as "Devanampiye Piyadasi," signifying his ‘divine aspiration for righteous rule,’ left behind a legacy of governance and societal welfare which is inherited by the Indian state. The edict encompasses various aspects, including the respect for cultural and religious sensitivities to maintain communal harmony in society.

The edict emphasises clemency and compassion and is the reflection of the emperor's dedication to humane treatment and the aspiration for a more harmonious and just society. Additionally, the edict stands as an advocate for non-violence and compassion in society.

How India’s G20 Presidency resonates with the sixth pillar

Prime Minister Modi's invocation of the Ashokan pillar during his inaugural address at the G20 further substantiates and its message exemplifies India's timeless commitment to the well-being of humanity, as the Indian PM has reiterated on different occasions during the breadth and length of India’s G20 presidency, the call for a “Human-centric approach.”

image: X @narendramodi

This edict in the Ashokan pillar illuminates the path towards a more inclusive and compassionate world, and that's what PM Modi exemplified today with his actions.

Presiding over the summit, India's G20 presidency, under the spirit of 'Sabka Saath,' symbolises inclusivity both within the nation and beyond. It was further exemplified as PM Modi called upon the African Union’s representative, President Azali Assoumani, to take his rightful place as the permanent member of the G20, making the African Union the only member to have a permanent chair since G20’s inception .

image: X @narendramodi

The incident showcased the two-millennia-old teaching and how India not only puts forth its interests but also includes the global community's aspirations in doing so.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, a crisis of trust has engulfed the global community. PM Modi's call to action at the G20 summit was a call to mitigate that, to bridge the gap formed between countries in the past couple of years. He said, ”just as we overcame the pandemic, we can bridge this trust deficit,” the PM said. He extended an invitation to the world to come together and transform this deficit into trust and confidence.

Before proceeding with the formal proceedings, PM Modi also expressed heartfelt condolences to the people affected by the earthquake in Morocco. This gesture exemplifies India's spirit of solidarity and readiness to assist those in need, further strengthening the bonds of global unity. This year the globe witnessed the largest-ever Summit with more than 43 delegates in attendance.