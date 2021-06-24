PM Modi's J&K All-party Meet 'very Cordial And Positive,' Say Sajjad Lone & Muzaffar Baig

Moments after the historic meeting of Jammu and Kashmir leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded, People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone called it a 'positive' meeting. Lone, who was among the 14 leaders present, said the meeting was held in an extremely cordial manner and all the issues related to Jammu and Kashmir were raised.

"Meeting was held in a very very cordial manner. I think there was a lot of emotional bonding, given what has happened in the last two years and we came out quite positive that there will be some delivery for the people of J&K," Lone said.

Former Deputy CM of J&K Muzaffar Hussain Baig who was accompanying Sajjad Lone said restoration of statehood was discussed in the meeting, although the two did not reveal much about what occurred in the meeting.

When asked about his opinion on the Abrogation of Article 370, Baig said, the matter is Supreme Court. However, he contended that if Article 370 had to be abrogated then it should have been done by the J&K state assembly.

He further said that the statehood of J&K was discussed but PM Modi said the delimitation exercise should be followed first after which the other issues will be discussed.

Speaking of the conduct of the meeting, he said, "the meeting was very very satisfactory. People were polite with each other. There was complete unanimity on restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir. And people will work together despite political differences."

#LIVE | 'Let Supreme Court decide on Article 370,' says Muzaffar Baig of the JKPC; adds all leaders spoke on restoration of statehood of J&K; 'PM said let delimitation happen', 'it was very friendly, complete unanimity towards restore peace in J&K' https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/aYH4QeeM5w — Republic (@republic) June 24, 2021

As per sources, PM Modi gave the opening remarks. Thereafter, presentations were made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State, Jitendra Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, followed by a speech by each of the guests. In his opening remark, PM Modi outlined that there is a need to focus on how smoothly democracy can be restored in Jammu and Kashmir, with a focus on developmental aspects, as part of which, he also talked about the engagement of youngsters of the valley by providing them employment. Moreover, he also talked about the initiative of Skill India.

Centre invites all J&K parties leaders for meeting with PM Modi

PM Modi chaired an all-party meet to discuss the political processes in J&K on June 24. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central leaders were also in attendance along with J&K leaders including NC president Farooq Abdullah, ex-CM Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami, Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, Sajjad Lone of the People's Conference, J&K Congress head GA Mir, BJP's Ravinder Raina and Panthers Party leader Bhim Singh have been called to Delhi for the meeting.

The Centre's move has come nearly two years after the abrogation of Article 370 following which the leaders of various political outfits were detained while Girish Chandra Murmu was named the Lieutenant-Governor of the Union Territory, succeeded by Manoj Sinha who retains the position at present. The meeting will be the first-ever all-party meeting between PM Narendra Modi and the political parties of the union territory since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. It is being speculated that the meeting is being held to discuss the possibility of assembly elections and the delimitation exercise in J&K.