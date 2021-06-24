PM Modi's Kashmir Meet LIVE Updates: PM Eyes Restoration Of Democracy In Structured Talks

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
In his opening remark, PM Modi outlined that there is a need to focus on how smoothly democracy can be restored in Jammu and Kashmir, with a focus on developmental aspects, as part of which, he also talked about the engagement of youngsters of the valley by providing them employment. Moreover, he also talked about the initiative of Skill India.
As per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to give the opening remark. Thereafter, presentations are to be made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State, Jitendra Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, followed by a speech by each of the guests. The meeting, as per sources, is going on in a well-structured format.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meeting with Jammu and Kashmir leaders in Delhi
As per sources, four presentations will be given by four Union Ministers on issues of Jammu and Kashmir during the meeting, which is presently underway at the PM's residence.
The all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.
PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, and other leaders of Jammu and Kashmir are present at the meet.
Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha arrives at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Prime Minister's official residence. PM Narendra Modi has called an all-party meeting of J&K's political parties.
JKPC leaders Sajad Lone and Muzaffar Hussain Baig leave for PM's residence. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti too arrives at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Tara Chand arrive at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg - Prime Minister's official residence
Our expectations are that it should be a good beginning to resolve the issues, concerns of the people of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh. Whatever has been done to us is not within the limits of the Constitution: Yousuf Tarigami, CPI(M) on All-Party Meeting called by PM Narendra Modi
Our rights guaranteed under the provisions of the Constitution of India have been snatched from us. We will demand the GoI and PM to reconsider & restore those rights which have been guaranteed by the Constituent Assembly of India: Yousuf Tarigami, CPI(M)
"For now, we will not talk about this. People of J&K are in distress since the August 5, 2019 decision of degrading and bifurcating the state," says Jammu and Kashmir Congress president, Ghulam Ahmad Mir on being asked if he is against the restoration of Article 370
Jammu & Kashmir: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah leaves his residence in Srinagar to participate in the all-party meeting called by PM Narendra Modi today
Key BJP meeting underway at party headquarters ahead of PM Modi's meeting with J&K leaders.
PM Modi meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of all-party meeting with J&K leaders.
हमने गुप्कर गैंग को लद्दाख के लोगों की ओर से या लद्दाख की भूमि के बारे में बोलने का कोई अधिकार नहीं दिया है। गुबकर गैंग का लद्दाख से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है।@narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah @HMOIndia @JPNadda @lg_ladakh @OfficeOfLGJandK— Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) June 24, 2021
The Election Commission of India held a meeting in two sessions with all 20 Deputy Commissioners of Jammu & Kashmir. EC Meeting was chaired by Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan in which Deputy Commissioners took part virtually. Delimitation will pave way for elections to Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly.
“Discussions were held on the delimitation of all 90 Assembly constituencies of Jammu & Kashmir. In the meeting the administrative difficulties faced by the deputy commissioners with respect to the assembly constituencies were discussed,” said an official privy to the development.
During the meeting, Election Commission sought details on the Assembly constituencies reserved for Scheduled Castes and the population of SCs and STs. In the first session, the meeting was held with Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam and with Deputy Commissioners of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur, Reasi, Kathua, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag in the second session.
The state of Jammu and Kashmir had 111 seats in total that include 24 reserved for Pakistan Occupied Jammu Kashmir while elections used to happen on 87 seats. Union Territory of J&K was left with 83 seats after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. However, with the increase of seven seats, J&K UT will have an Assembly of 90 seats.
Ajmer Dargah Dewan Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan Wednesday called upon all political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir to set aside the issue of Article 370 and work with the Centre for the development of the union territory. Khan said all the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir should forego their personal agenda and create a conducive atmosphere in the meeting keeping in mind the welfare and development of the UT and its people.
"My request for all the political leaders is to utilise this opportunity to make J&K the most prosperous and developed region of India. I expect all the Kashmiri political leaders to set aside the issue of Article 370 as it is subjudice now and work in coherence with the Government of India for the speedy implementation of the development schemes programmes exclusively crafted for Jammu and Kashmir, which is in the interest of all our Kashmiri brothers and sisters," he said in a statement.
Hours before the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi commences, the Congress leaders are set to hold their meeting at the residence of Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. As per reports, the meeting at Azad's residence will discuss the Congress party's strategy for the all-party meeting. Congress has already stated that it will push for a complete restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. However, the opposition parties will pitch their strategies and demands after Prime Minister Modi's interaction with them. The meeting at Azad's residence will be attended by Ghulam Ahmad Mir and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Tara Chand.
Marking a first since the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi has invited top Kashmiri political parties - NC, PDP, Congress, Apni Party, CPM to come to New Delhi for talks to bolster political activities in the Union Territory. The meeting to held on June 24 at 3 PM, will be chaired by PM Modi and attended by Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Minister Amit Shah, Home Secretary etc. 14 politicians namely - NC chief Farooq Abdullah, NC vice-prez Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Tara Chand, J&K Apni party Syed Altaf Bukhari, JKPC chief Sajad Lone, Muzaffar Baig, Panthers Party leader Bhim Singh, BJP leaders Ravinder Raina, Kavinder Gupta, and Nirmal Singh are set to attend the meeting.
As a first, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha met with Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday in Delhi to discuss the proposed all-party meeting in Delhi. The L-G has already called most J&K politicians asking for feedback on his government and problems being faced by common Kashmiris on the ground. The L-G also proposed a symbolic Amarnath Yatra in July-August due to the prevailing pandemic situation.
The meeting comes in the backdrop of speculations about elections and delimitation exercise in J&K which has been extending till 2022. The delimitation commission, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai is working to increase the number of elected representatives in the UT from 107 to 114. Once the commission submits its report, the Election Commission would conduct the polls.