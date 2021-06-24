PM Modi's Kashmir Meet LIVE Updates: PM Eyes Restoration Of Democracy In Structured Talks

The Election Commission of India held a meeting in two sessions with all 20 Deputy Commissioners of Jammu & Kashmir. EC Meeting was chaired by Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan in which Deputy Commissioners took part virtually. Delimitation will pave way for elections to Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly.

“Discussions were held on the delimitation of all 90 Assembly constituencies of Jammu & Kashmir. In the meeting the administrative difficulties faced by the deputy commissioners with respect to the assembly constituencies were discussed,” said an official privy to the development.

During the meeting, Election Commission sought details on the Assembly constituencies reserved for Scheduled Castes and the population of SCs and STs. In the first session, the meeting was held with Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam and with Deputy Commissioners of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur, Reasi, Kathua, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag in the second session.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir had 111 seats in total that include 24 reserved for Pakistan Occupied Jammu Kashmir while elections used to happen on 87 seats. Union Territory of J&K was left with 83 seats after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. However, with the increase of seven seats, J&K UT will have an Assembly of 90 seats.