PM Modi's Meet With J&K Parties: Centre Forms High-level Panel To Prepare; MHA To Lead

In a bid to bring mainstream Jammu & Kashmir political parties to the discussion table nearly two years after the abrogation of Article 370, the Union Government has extended an invite to come to New Delhi for talks to bolster political activities in the Union Territory. While the Home Ministry has been in touch with the J&K administration, sources have informed that the Prime Minister might chair the all-party meeting on June 24. Sources say that prior to PM Modi's meeting, the Centre has formed a key-committee comprising of the Lieutenant-Governor, Union Home Minister, Home Secretary and other key senior MHA officials.

Key-committee to meet today

Moreover, Special Secretary of J&K is also said to be a part of this committee, led by the Home Ministry, to prepare a report on the matters concerning Jammu & Kashmir. The first meeting of this committee is said to take place on Saturday. The meeting, if it takes place, will be the first-ever all-party meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting will come against the backdrop of speculations about assembly elections and the delimitation exercise in J&K which has been extending till 2022. The delimitation commission, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai is working to increase the number of elected representatives in the UT from 107 to 114. Once the commission submits its report, the Election Commission would conduct the polls.

As a first, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha met with Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday in Delhi to discuss the proposed all-party meeting in Delhi. The L-G has already called most J&K politicians asking for feedback on his administration and problems being faced by common Kashmiris on the ground. The L-G also proposed a symbolic Amarnath Yatra in July-August due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

J&K parties say they've been called but deny receiving 'formal' invitation

While PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has confirmed receiving a call for the meeting in the national capital, she has called for political affairs committee (PAC) meeting on Sunday to decide on attending it or not. Similarly, NC chief Farooq Abdullah too will chair a PAC with his party members to decide on it.

Congress chief GA Mir denied getting an invite but said he will consult the national leadership if he receives any such invitation. Welcoming the move, he said that they will attend the meeting. J&K Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir said that he awaited a formal invitation, but termed it as a good opportunity for the people and political parties to raise the issues. All parties have expressed willingness to attend such a meeting if invited.