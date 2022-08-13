PM Modi's Mother Celebrates Har Ghar Tiranga; Distributes National Flags To Children

As the wave of the Tiranga campaign has taken over the entire country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi has also joined in and participated in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Leading the movement, the 100-year-old Hiraben Modi can be seen displaying a spirit of patriotism toward the nation as she holds the Tiranga up high. In a video going viral on social media, she can be seen distributing the national flags to children at her residence in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Following that, the kids along with PM Modi's mother waved the Tricolour with pride.

Notably, the government has been encouraging citizens to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in a bid to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ahead of India's 75th Independence Day. As a part of the celebrations, people have been asked to hoist/display the national flag at their homes from August 13 till August 15, 2022.

Political leaders and ministers take part in Har Ghar Tiranga

As a part of the Independence Day celebrations, several union ministers and BJP leaders led the Centre's Tiranga campaign by hoisting the national flag at their official residences and by participating in Tiranga rallies across the country.

As a part of this, Union minister and BJP leader Amit Shah along with his wife hoisted the national flag at his residence in New Delhi while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday also led a 'Prabhat Pheri' - (morning march) in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Similarly, Assam chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took part in the Prabhat Bhai rally organised in the state.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also took to Twitter and called upon the people to participate in the campaign by hoisting the national flag.

Among others included Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and BJP president J P Nadda who led the movement on Saturday.

Image: Republic World