PM Modi's Mother Hiraba To Enter 100th Year; Gandhinagar Mayor Names Road After Her

Gandhinagar Mayor Hitesh Makwana announced that a road is being named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother in the city. The leader said Heeraben Modi (Hiraba) is entering her 100th year on June 18, and to mark the occasion, an 80-metre road from Raysan petrol pump will be named 'Pujya Hiraba Marg'. The objective is to keep her name alive forever and for future generations to learn the lessons of service, the statement further read.

In an official release, the Mayor of Gandhinagar Hitesh Makwana said, "When Hiraba is entering her 100th year, we have decided to name an 80-meter-road in Raysan area as Pujya Hiraba Marg so that the next generation takes inspiration from her life."

PM Narendra Modi to meet mother Heeraben Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba was born on June 18, 1923, and she will enter her 100th year on June 18. The Prime Minister, according to PTI, will be in Gujarat on that day and is expected to meet her. Various religious programmes have been organised in Vadnagar, Modi's hometown to pray and wish for her long life, the family said.

“Hiraba was born on June 18, 1923. She will enter the 100th year of her life on June 18, 2022,” said Pankaj Modi, the Prime Minister's younger brother. Modi will be on a one-day visit to Gujarat on June 18. He will visit the Pavagadh temple and address a rally in Vadodara.

The Modi family has also organised a Bhandaro (Community meal) at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad on that day. The Hatkeshwar temple in Vadnagar has organised various religious programmes on the day for the long life and health of PM Modi's mother, Hiraba, the statement from the mayor read. The programmes include a bhajan Sandhya, Shiv Aradhna and Sundarkand Path. Modi last visited his mother in March.

Modi opens up on bond with mother Hiraba

In one of PM Modi's earlier interactions with film star Akshay Kumar, he had answered a query on why his mother doesn't live with him, Modi said, "My mother says what will I do at your home. What will I talk to you about? She also gets upset seeing me return late in the night."

When the actor asked whether he regularly sends money to his mother Modi said, "She sends me money. Whenever I meet her, she gives me sawa rupaye (Rs 1.25). She doesn't expect anything from me. No government money is spent on my family."