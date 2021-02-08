PM Modi's Parliament Address Boycotted, Congress Also Condemns Speech; Says 'not Serious'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's addresses in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Opposition condemned the Prime Minister's speech and said that he has not "disappointed the farmers, but the whole country". During a press conference, former Minister of Railways Mallikarjun Kharge accused PM Modi of ignoring the needs of the farmers. This after members of the Opposition boycotted the PM's speech.

Mallikarjun Kharge said, "It is high time that the Prime Minister should understand that that is not a small issue as it involves more than 14 crore and 60 lakh farmers of the country. His address in Rajya Sabha today was misleading. Instead of informing people about the number of small, medium and big farmers, he should tell what his government has actually done for them."

Framers' Protest: Opposition attacks PM Modi

Launching a fresh attack on the Prime Minister, Indian National Congress member Shaktisinh Gohil said that the people of the country had many expectations from him, but through his address at Rajya Sabha, he has disrespected the farmers of the country once again. Pointing towards the number of farmers who have lost their lives while protesting against Centre's 3 contentious farm bills, the Congress member said that there was no seriousness in PM Modi's speech and this is the reason why he along with other Opposition leaders decided to stage a walkout after his speech.

Condemning the speech given by Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha, Congress Member Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that on Monday, ahead of his speech, all the farmers along with the Opposition was thinking that the Centre's will finally agree to repeal the '3 black laws'. However, instead of understanding the farmers and their demands, PM Modi has bought disappointment to the whole country.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "All thought PM Modi says that BJP-led central government is poor people's government, but in reality, it only favours rich businessmen like Ambani and others. Under Narendra Modi-led central government, the rich continue to become richer and the poor continues to remain poor."

Indian National Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda slammed PM Modi by saying that his saffron party has failed to understand the seriousness of the situation and due to this, the farmers' of the country should now prepare themselves for a long-term struggle for justice. Indian National Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain also took a jibe at the Prime Minister for not taking back the 3 agriculture reform laws.

PM Modi notes Oppositions' u-turn on farm laws

PM Modi on Monday slammed the opposition for taking a u-turn over farm reforms introduced by the Centre. While recalling emergency days, when the condition of the judiciary, media and governance in the country was disrupted, the Prime Minister opined that disputes resulted in everyone being sent to jail, but added that democracy is now flourishing in the country once again.

PM Modi said, If we become part of the problem, the politics flourishes. If we become part of the solution, the nation flourishes. We will become part of the solution and challenge the issues."

Alleging that earlier, Congress had openly stood for the farm reforms, PM Modi said, "Sharad Pawar and those from Congress, everyone... all governments have stood for agricultural reforms. Whether they were able to do it or not, but everyone has advocated that it should be done."

Citing an example that many Congress leaders in the past have supported farm reforms, the Prime Minister quoted former PM Manmohan Singh's statement, where he was talking about giving a free market to the farmers and make India a large common market. Narendra Modi said, "Manmohan Singh had said that there are other rigidities because of the whole marketing regime set up in the 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their products where they get the highest rate of returns."

PM Modi: 'We want farmers' progress'

Stating that there are problems in India's agriculture sector after record production, PM Modi said that everyone should work together to solve these problems. Pointing towards the time when COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak in the country, he said that even at that time, the government had done record purchasing from the farmers. "We have continuously made changes to keep solving problems," he added.

