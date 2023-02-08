PM Modi Befitting Shutdown Of Rahul’s Harvard Trumpet Is Viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Lok Sabha address on Wednesday, took multiple digs at Rahul Gandhi who levelled a gamut of allegations against the Central government in his speech. Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, PM Modi picked one of the claims made by Rahul Gandhi, who said that Gautam Adani's rise, which according to him was aided by the Modi government, should be case study for Harvard University.

"Here some people have a real craze for Harvard studies. During the COVID times, it was said, and Congress itself said this 'that there will be Harvard case study on India's destruction'. And then again in the Parliament yesterday, Harvard study was brought up again", PM Modi said.

"But in the last few years, there has been a very nice study at Harvard. It was very important and that study is 'The Rise and Decline of India's Congress Party'. This study is complete and I believe that in the future, studies on Congress' destruction is bound to happen in every major university, not just Harvard", PM Modi further said. "Aur doobane wale logon par bhi hone wala hai (Those who cause it will also be studied)", he added.

The Harvard dig followed Rahul Gandhi's spree of allegations against the Modi government. In his Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the Congress leader claimed that the Central government favoured the Adani Group which led to its rapid expansion and unnatural increase in Gautam Adani's fortunes. "They (youngsters) also asked me how did Adani's net worth jump from $8 billion to $140 billion from 2014 to 2022? There's a list of the richest people. He was in the 609th position in 2014. I mean this is magic that he climbed to the 2nd position", the Congress leader said during his speech.