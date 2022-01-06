After a major security lapse in Congress-ruled Punjab forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel his trip to Ferozepur on Wednesday, the Bharat Kisan Union (Krantikari) has allegedly admitted its role in blocking PM's route. Moreover, it has hinted that the Punjab Police was in cahoots with the farm union's plan.

PM Modi's vehicle was stranded for 15 to 20 minutes on a flyover on the way from Bathinda to Hussainiwala National Martyrs’ Memorial in Ferozepur on Wednesday afternoon, after which his cavalcade returned to Bathinda airport. The extraordinary breach of security was caused by farm protesters who had blocked the road ahead.

BKU's Surjeet Singh Phool has now confirmed that PM Modi's route information was 'leaked' to them by the Punjab Police, claimed BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Wednesday, citing reports.

"Whatever the BJP was saying has been proved. BKU leader Surjit Singh Phool has confessed that the PM's path was blocked by the BKU workers and the information was also given to him by the Punjab Police that the PM was coming by road. Now that all the evidence is also in front, will the Channi government break its silence?" Chugh said in a tweet.

Who blocked PM Modi's cavalcade in Ferozepur?

As per reports, around 400-500 protesters belonging to BKU Krantikari (Phool) sat on the flyover near village Piareana in the Ghall Khurd tehsil of Ferozepur district. The farmers' union is a part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded the yearlong protests against the now-repealed farm laws at the borders of Delhi.

The protest was reportedly organised to stop BJP supporters from reaching the venue for a planned rally that the Prime Minister was scheduled to address in Ferozepur. However, the rally was cancelled as PM Modi could not reach the venue.

Notably, the Congress party had reflected strong opposition to the Prime Minister's visit to Punjab in a series of tweets. There were two photos embedded with the caption 'Go back Modi' and demanded an apology for the death of farm protestors last year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, taking cognisance of this serious security lapse, has sought a detailed report from the state government. The Punjab government has also been asked to take responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.