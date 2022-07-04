PM Modi's Security Breach: Congress Defends Act Of Releasing Balloons; 'right To Protest'

Responding to the backlash over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Andhra Pradesh earlier today (July 4), the Indian National Congress (INC) has said issued its first response. The grand old party cited the fundamental right to protest after some Congress workers released black balloons near PM Modi's chopper as he was leaving Vijaywada. Following the incident, four Congress workers have been detained for questioning and security has been beefed up near the airport in Gannavaram.

Republic's sources have revealed that the balloons were released over four kilometres away from the Vijaywada airport, from where PM Modi boarded his chopper and was on his way to an event organised in Bhimavaram, on the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Earlier in the day, the Twitter handle of Congress in Andhra had posted the video of the Congress workers releasing the balloons and celebrating when they came in the proximity of PM Modi's chopper.

Notably, some Congress workers had also shown up with black balloons to protest PM Modi's state visit but their attempt was foiled by the police who snatched their balloons away. Meanwhile, the BJP is raising questions as to why proper measures were not taken despite the workers staging a protest prior to PM Modi's arrival in the state. In the aftermath of the incident, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla recalled the security lapse in Punjab and accused Congress of conspiring to harm PM Modi.

Congress demands special status for Andhra Pradesh

According to the Congress workers, the protest against PM Modi was for his alleged breach of trust as he had promised to grant special status to the state but failed to deliver. "Ananthapur DCC President, B. Pratap Reddy Garu, leading a protest against PM Modi and demanding that Andhra Pradesh be accorded the special category status in addition to implementing all other promises made to the state," the Congress' Andhra Pradesh unit said in a statement on Twitter.

The party also alleged that Andhra Congress' working President Shaik Mastan Vali was detained for questioning the BJP and demanding to follow up on its promises regarding special status for Andhra Pradesh.