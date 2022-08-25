PM Modi's Security Breach: 'Ex-CM Channi Responsible,' Alleges SAD's Sukhbir Badal

After the Supreme Court-appointed committee that investigated the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab in January this year pulled up the then Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday held former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi responsible for the security breach, stating that an SSP could not have done it without approval from the CM.

Reacting to the development, Badal stated, "Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was responsible for the security breach. The SSP cannot do this without the consent of the CM. Both the CM and the Home Minister should be accountable for this."

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court-appointed committee found that the Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty though sufficient force was available.

“The Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty to maintain law and order. He failed to do this even though sufficient force was available and even though he was informed two hours before that PM will enter that route,” the bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said while reading from the committee’s report.

Almost at the same time, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Forezepur SSP failed despite having two hours of time on his hands to find an alternative route. He said that lapses in the Prime Minister's security cannot be dismissed and questioned why then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, DGP and chief secretary did not receive the Prime Minister on that day.

PM Modi's security breach in Punjab

The Prime Minister was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally on January 5 after being blocked on a flyover for 20 minutes, a few kilometres from the Pakistan border. PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crore and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi before his scheduled visit to the National Martyrs Memorial via road. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

Over a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was compromised, the five-member committee set up by the Supreme Court reached the site of the incident at Ferozepur for the very first time to investigate the case on February 6. The Committee was formed to ascertain those responsible for the security breach, the extent of culpability, remedial measures and suggestions on the security of constitutional functionaries.